Jensen Huang’s downfall as CEO of Nvidia marks, first of all, the bitter behind-the-scenes struggle in Washington over the course of the US’ AI strategy; and secondly, it is likely to mark a significant shift in China’s thinking about managing its trade relations with the US.

Is this a ‘spy scandal’? Assuredly not. Alice Huang was a Nvidia business partner and Jensen’s girlfriend. But spies do not generally draw attention to an intelligence liaison by posting photos of their attachment via WeChat for authorities to notice.

Jensen has been one of Washington’s most influential corporate voices on American AI strategy, and this has gained him enemies amongst those who hold diametrically opposed views. Above all, the latter resented Jensen’s extraordinary access to President Trump for advocating for selling Nvidia chips to China – with the argument that if Nvidia chips became the staple of Chinese AI, this would have China addicted long-term to the American technology stack.

Trump’s forthcoming meeting with President Xi this week, the Washington Post notes,

“set in motion a [hit operation] from among Washington officials and national security China hawks - who wanted to keep the powerful technology out of Beijing’s hands … [instigated] by one of the capital’s most influential China hard-liners: National Security Adviser and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio”.

“Rubio issued a memo warning Trump about the relationship between Huang and a suspected Chinese spy, based on a report generated by the CIA…[using] the CIA report to write his own, recasting the agency’s reporting in his own more assertive terms”.

“The ouster marks a huge victory for those who had long sought to curb Huang’s influence over Trump’s policy toward Beijing, and represented a stunning turn in a shadow battle that has raged for years between Nvidia and those in Washington who see China as a military and technology threat … They wanted to destroy the influence Jensen had over the President”.

In short, the real influence operation targetting Jensen was run by the China hawk cabal in Washington, and not by Beijing. The Washington Post piece says calls Jensen’s ouster “a huge victory” for the China hawks, as it allows them to “seize on the moment to redirect the national agenda toward tougher policies on China”. Already they are trying to insert three new chip-restriction Bills into the annual Defence Bill .

Just to be clear, Jensen was the effectively the pioneer of the US chip industry, and it is Nvidia which he created that has been the hub around which the US chip industry revolved.

What then was Alice Huang’s role? Her’s was distinctly paradoxical and runs directly contrary to the spy narrative. The Chinese government actually doesn’t want Nvidia chips, and is actively keeping them out of the country, sending customs teams to the ports to supervise compliance with the national ban. China wants its own chips used (even if a few months in technological capabilities behind US producers). Tech self-reliance is a key China policy.

Megaspeed, Alice Huang’s offshore company, built data centres in Southeast Asia specifically to rent out their compute power to Alibaba. This was a workaround to the Chinese government’s efforts to curtail Nvidia chips entering China.

If anything, China might regard Alice Huang as a ‘US agent’ intent on weakening China’s self-reliance strategy.

The WSJ is straight-up —

“There’s no public evidence [that she is a spy] but it doesn’t matter if Alice Huang is an actual spy or not: she’s Chinese and that’s enough” (Emphasis added).

The key point is the overt aggressiveness of the US China hawks in launching the hit on Jensen Huang in “the shadow battle that has raged for years”. The midterms have weakened Trump and now Rubio and the national security community is moving in for the ‘kill’ — playing the American economic security card in respect to AI on Trump to force hisvolte face from an ‘open AI’ policy of selling Chips or compute to China. As the Washington Post noted, “Huang’s downfall … has the potential to mark a dramatic shift in power”.