Ben Caspit: ‘Israel lowering its bar of expectations’ as Trump weighs “elegant exit”’ /

Anna Barsky: Netanyahu reaffirms goal of continuing the war /

Senior former Mossad official, Eldad Shavit: ‘For Israel, victory means a profound strategic shift /

Yossi Melman: ‘IDF data on Iran’s ballistic missile launchers a far cry from reality’ /

Yossi Melman: ‘Hezbollah’s current strength surprised Israeli intelligence’ /

Danny Citroniwicz on Iran’s strategic goals in the war /

‘Now that absolute victory is again dragging its feet and Trump talks about ending the war “within days”, Netanyahu’s people are completely losing it’ /

‘Why should we believe the Israeli leadership’s promises of victory? “Complete victory”, “a victory for generations” — and here we are back in the shelters’ /

Business not as usual in Israel — “For every hour of activity, you are in a shelter for half an hour” /

Israel’s Initial euphoria … ‘Iranians are battered, bruised, stunned and confused, as Israel’s Air Force irons the skies over them and Great America crushes them at sea, in the air, in cyberspace’ (Ben Caspit, 6 March)

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary predominantly by leading Israeli political, security and intelligence commentators, mainly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].

Israel escalates Iran strikes as Trump weighs ‘elegant exit’ (Ben Caspit, Al-Monitor, 10 March):