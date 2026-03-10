"The hourglass turns" — Israel ponders “victory” as Trump weighs "elegant exit”
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of consequential observations & strategic perspectives from leading Israeli commentators, 10 March 2026
Ben Caspit: ‘Israel lowering its bar of expectations’ as Trump weighs “elegant exit”’ /
Anna Barsky: Netanyahu reaffirms goal of continuing the war /
Senior former Mossad official, Eldad Shavit: ‘For Israel, victory means a profound strategic shift /
Yossi Melman: ‘IDF data on Iran’s ballistic missile launchers a far cry from reality’ /
Yossi Melman: ‘Hezbollah’s current strength surprised Israeli intelligence’ /
Danny Citroniwicz on Iran’s strategic goals in the war /
‘Now that absolute victory is again dragging its feet and Trump talks about ending the war “within days”, Netanyahu’s people are completely losing it’ /
‘Why should we believe the Israeli leadership’s promises of victory? “Complete victory”, “a victory for generations” — and here we are back in the shelters’ /
Business not as usual in Israel — “For every hour of activity, you are in a shelter for half an hour” /
Israel’s Initial euphoria … ‘Iranians are battered, bruised, stunned and confused, as Israel’s Air Force irons the skies over them and Great America crushes them at sea, in the air, in cyberspace’ (Ben Caspit, 6 March)
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary predominantly by leading Israeli political, security and intelligence commentators, mainly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].
Israel escalates Iran strikes as Trump weighs ‘elegant exit’ (Ben Caspit, Al-Monitor, 10 March):
The hourglass in the war with Iran appears to have turned. With the regime in Tehran showing no signs of collapse, the mass protest of several months ago showing no signs of reawakening and the mobilization of the Kurds no longer seeming relevant, the Americans, as well as the Israelis, are looking for alternatives that will allow them to declare victory at some point and stand down. Israel is beginning to update its goals and lower the bar of expectations. Regime change which was declared a goal at the start of the war, is being replaced with vague wording about creating conditions for regime change …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Conflicts Forum’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.