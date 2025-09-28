The JCPOA is over and a new era begins. The US and Israel are breaking rules and laws in order to advance their ‘new hegemonic paradigm’. Traditional diplomacy and agencies (the IAEA, the ICC, etc.) have been bypassed and corrupted. Nevertheless, Russia and China have vowed to contest the Snapback move and the wider shift towards the dissolution of international legitimacy. The Region stands at the brink of the destruction of the JCPOA and the Israeli maelstrom across the region. Gulf States are looking at a ‘post-western Gulf security order’. As Hussein Ibish cautions: “The US [should] consider itself on notice that Gulf countries are formally moving on … the idea that they can be reliant on the United States for defense is, for the time being, practically discarded”.

Will this juncture be a prelude to war? Ibrahim Al-Amine writes that: “Behind the scenes, Washington has left operational solutions to Israel. Leaked reports suggest that Tel Aviv is preparing for a large-scale ground operation to secure control south of the Litani River and clear it of weapons and fighters; before moving to northern areas to enforce new security arrangements … [US Envoy Tom Barrack] has made it clear that Israel, backed by Washington, sees its regional role as far broader than just targeting Hamas, Hezbollah, or the Houthis. It demands a harsher course against Iran. This stance currently dominates the US-Israeli talks.

‘The Resistance Path Endures’: Coinciding with the JCPOA ending, the anniversary of Sayyed Nasrallah’s assassination has led to a re-comprehension (even a ‘renaissance’) of the Resistance today being ‘not simply a militia, not a faction, and not a temporary response to occupation. But a civilizational project’. Commemorating Nasrallah’s life, a number of commentators explore his legacy and its strategic implications: “Nasrallah was one of the architects of the most pivotal transformation in the history of Palestinian resistance. He helped forge the strategic, regional, and political conditions for a defiant geopolitical space that now stands as a true resistance alternative”.

THE JCPOA IS OVER. A NEW ERA BEGINS

‘JCPOA is officially dead’. Pre-JCPOA UN sanctions on Iran reinstated. Iranian Central Bank disconnected from SWIFT:

FM Araghchi rejected the step as “illegal and void”, stressing Iran never violated the deal or the NPT despite sanctions and attacks on its facilities. He warned that bypassing international agreements undermines the UN and global law. Larijani outlined how Iran -- despite European claims -- did everything it could to reach a deal, but Europe kept coming up with excuses.

Russia’s Representative at the UNSC stated: ‘In the past months, our Iranian colleagues took all possible actions to find a diplomatic solution. They made concession after concession, while the Europeans showed not a single degree of flexibility’. Both Russia and China have already announced that they will not comply, nor enforce Snapback sanctions, and that they consider the UNSC decision invalid.

On the same day as the Snapback Resolution at the UNSC, Iran announced that it had signed a $25 billion contract with Russia for the construction of four new nuclear power plants in south Iran. And Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said in an interview with PBS’s FRONTLINE published on 26 September, that Iran will end its participation in international nuclear inspections if UN sanctions are reimposed: “If ‘snapback’ mechanisms are enforced, we will end our participation with the IAEA … We have pursued every option and mechanism available for solving this conflict in a peaceful way”. Larijani told FRONTLINE that while Iran had no intention of pursuing a nuclear weapon, the unprovoked US and Israeli strikes in June had made negotiations a “farce”.