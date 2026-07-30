Barak Ravid: The Limits of Military Action — ‘US halted bombing campaign as effectiveness has been exhausted’ /

Danny Citrinowicz: On the Brink of Uncontrolled Escalation? Iran ignores US unilateral ceasefire; Leaves US & allies with Increasingly Unattractive Options

Yedioth Ahoronot: US Official to NBC -- ‘We’ve achieved tactical victories, but face strategic defeat without a decision on where this is heading’ /

Major (res.) Yitzhak Brik: ‘The Hypersonic Threat and Military Catastrophe looming over Israel’ /

Ben Caspit: ‘In DC, Netanyahu aimed to push Trump to destroy Iran’s nuclear programme, without appearing to be dragging America into war’

Alon Ben David: ‘US presented demands for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Syria and Lebanon. Netanyahu told ministers he would refuse US demands’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

The Limits to Military Action — ‘US bombing campaign effectiveness has been exhausted’ (Barak Ravid, 26 July):