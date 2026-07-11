The Netanyahu Government's Final Days; “Get Ready for Civil War”
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of pieces from leading Israeli political & security commentators (predominantly translated from Hebrew), 11 July 2026
Ben Caspit’s Obituary of the Netanyahu Government’s Final Days /
‘Israel is in a constitutional crisis. Netanyahu has begun his plan for total chaos’ /
Yossi Melman: ‘Get ready for civil war. A supposedly democratic government decides not to obey a Supreme Court decision’ /
‘The Netanyahu family is on the run’; Netanyahu’s sons change their names /
The Truth Likud Can No Longer Hide — ‘Extremist, Kahanist and rotten to the core’ /
Ronen Bergman reports Shin Bet Chief approved tapping anti-Netanyahu journalists’ phones /
‘Ashkenazim, Hegemony & ‘Poison served in a cup of tea’’
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
Israel’s Knesset dissolves next week for elections, likely to be held in October. The pardon Netanyahu coveted hasn’t materialised (he was unwilling to admit any guilt). A weakened and ill Netanyahu is galvanising his troops for battle in the upcoming election …
Obituary of the Netanyahu government’s final days (Ben Caspit, senior political commentator, Ma’ariv):
This week, the Israeli government declared, loudly and in unison, that it would not comply with the High Court’s ruling. Not a single minister was found to object, to abstain, to walk out in protest, to blush with shame … Not even one. This is not a government; it is a gang ... They all fall into line – or rather, bend to the will of the leader. They move from one victim to the next, from one institution to the next in line, from the rule of law to the very symbol of democracy, with diabolical thoroughness and method, dismantling everything in their path … Today, anyone who does not fall in line with this reckless statement risks their standing in the primaries. Anyone who fails to call for the immediate dismissal of the Attorney General and for her to be hanged in the town square, and who does not refer to the rule of law with the same derogatory terms reserved for Hamas and Hezbollah, will be counting down their days in the ‘Bibi-centric’ universe that has taken hold of us …
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