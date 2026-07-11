Ben Caspit’s Obituary of the Netanyahu Government’s Final Days /

‘Israel is in a constitutional crisis. Netanyahu has begun his plan for total chaos’ /

Yossi Melman: ‘Get ready for civil war. A supposedly democratic government decides not to obey a Supreme Court decision’ /

‘The Netanyahu family is on the run’; Netanyahu’s sons change their names /

The Truth Likud Can No Longer Hide — ‘Extremist, Kahanist and rotten to the core’ /

Ronen Bergman reports Shin Bet Chief approved tapping anti-Netanyahu journalists’ phones /

‘Ashkenazim, Hegemony & ‘Poison served in a cup of tea’’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Israel’s Knesset dissolves next week for elections, likely to be held in October. The pardon Netanyahu coveted hasn’t materialised (he was unwilling to admit any guilt). A weakened and ill Netanyahu is galvanising his troops for battle in the upcoming election …

Obituary of the Netanyahu government’s final days (Ben Caspit, senior political commentator, Ma’ariv):