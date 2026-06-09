Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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rosemary spiota's avatar
rosemary spiota
3h

Alastair does not look well, and who can be surprised. Chris Hedges has followed all these events for decades and it is rare to have positive news and hopes for the future,even before the Trump era. The madness of the "European Union", now apparently rejoined by the Zionist UK and led by Russophobes and ahistorical ignorant non-elected people like Kaja Kallas, lead to way to disaster. Nobody ask the populations in the EU. I live in France and nobody even discusses all this. Why has Russia, formerly supplier for decades of vital energy to the EU and UK, suddenly been punished and not allowed to be a part of any tradewith the EU, which is destroying the economies of the European countries, not Russia

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