The Next Stage of the War -- Iran "can't wait" for US to invade; Israel pushing US on Kharg; Iraq officially enters the war on Iran's side ...
Mario Nawfal interviews Alastair Crooke, 26 March 2026
THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
RUSSIAN NUCLEAR SCIENTISTS ARE ONLY 15 NAUTICAL MILES AWAY FROM KHARG ISLAND..
KHARG ISLAND from Wikipedia:
1. NW neighbour of Bushehr Province.
2. Just 55km/30mi/15 nautical miles from City of Bushehr, home of nuclear power plant.
3. POP: 10,000.
4. SIZE: 8km long, 2-5 km wide.
5. Kharg City is administered by Bushehr Province.
6. Many underwater oil pipelines run into it.
7. Primary export facility for Iranian oil due to DEEP water for large tankers (not easily replaced).
8. Google AI: As of March 25, 2026, approximately 300 Russian specialists remain at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, following the evacuation of 163 staff members by Rosatom. The number has fluctuated, with previous reports indicating up to 600–700 workers were on-site earlier in the crisis. The remaining personnel are maintaining critical systems.