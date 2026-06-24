The Price and Consequences of Defeat
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of pieces from leading Israeli political & security commentators (predominantly translated from Hebrew), 24 June 2026
The Price of Defeat -- ‘Trump pressured Netanyahu to agree to withdrawal from the five points in south Lebanon, a withdrawal from Syria’s Mount Hermon, and dramatic reduction in IDF activity to avoid jeopardising the MoU’ /
‘The Week that saw a Reversal in the Strategic Balance of Power in the Middle East’ /
‘Israel’s refusal to withdraw from Lebanon and Mt Hermon could move from US words to actions and a partial embargo’ /
‘Israeli fear as US accedes to Iranian participation in managing Lebanon’ /
‘Tehran’s Strategy of Attrition — Lebanon is just the beginning’ /
Amos Yadlin, former head IDF Military Intelligence: ‘Historic Defeat is Still Preventable — A Plan to Prevent Predictions of Strategic Collapse’ /
‘This time, there is a real and authentic disagreement between Trump and Netanyahu’
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Conflicts Forum’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.