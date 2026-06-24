The Price of Defeat -- ‘Trump pressured Netanyahu to agree to withdrawal from the five points in south Lebanon, a withdrawal from Syria’s Mount Hermon, and dramatic reduction in IDF activity to avoid jeopardising the MoU’ /

‘The Week that saw a Reversal in the Strategic Balance of Power in the Middle East’ /

‘Israel’s refusal to withdraw from Lebanon and Mt Hermon could move from US words to actions and a partial embargo’ /

‘Israeli fear as US accedes to Iranian participation in managing Lebanon’ /

‘Tehran’s Strategy of Attrition — Lebanon is just the beginning’ /

Amos Yadlin, former head IDF Military Intelligence: ‘Historic Defeat is Still Preventable — A Plan to Prevent Predictions of Strategic Collapse’ /

‘This time, there is a real and authentic disagreement between Trump and Netanyahu’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].