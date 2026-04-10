Alon Ben David on ‘The Propaganda and Lies of ‘Supreme Leader’ Benjamin Netanyahu’ /

Ben Caspit: Netanyahu’s Lies and Imagined Victories /

Ronen Bergman: Netanyahu’s Promises vs Painful Realities /

Netanyahu’s post-ceasefire media statement to Israelis: “Iran is weaker than ever, Israel stronger than ever” /

Uri Misgav: “Blame can’t fall only on Netanyahu. A huge majority of Israeli public and Opposition enthusiastically supported war on Iran; believed in its absolute righteousness” /

Which Iran, which Israel will emerge from the war?

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, security and intelligence commentators in the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity].

STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS; CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

‘The Propaganda and Lies of “Supreme Leader” Benjamin Netanyahu’ (Alon Ben David, senior Israeli military commentator, Channel 13):

[Netanyahu’s words are] a collection of wishful thinking and half-truths ... He says “Iran is weaker than ever,” that “we set them back years”. Well, Iran emerges strong from this war! Iran emerges as a new regional power. He says his friendship with Trump “changed the face of the Middle East.” Yes, to Israel’s detriment! Iran today projects power over Saudi Arabia, over the Emirates, over Qatar, over Kuwait. They all need to pay [Iran] (protection) to export their oil. Iran is now the landlord of the Persian Gulf … Therefore, to come and say “we set Iran back years” ... No, we advanced it! Its regime is stronger than it was on February 27, standing firm, and with the money Iran will earn from this ceasefire, it will repair all the physical damage we caused.

Netanyahu’s post-ceasefire media statement to Israelis — “Iran is weaker than ever, Israel stronger than ever” (Anna Barsky, Ma’ariv, 8 April 2026):

[On 7 April], Netanyahu issued a statement to the media: “I want to thank you, our wonderful people. When you showed resilience, you sat in the barracks and shelters - we achieved tremendous achievements together, our fighters on the front lines and you - on the home front. The State of Israel has achieved tremendous achievements ... that until recently would have seemed completely imaginary. Iran is weaker than ever, Israel is stronger than ever - that is the situation right now. And there are other goals, and we will achieve them - either through an agreement, or by renewing the fighting. We will return to fighting whenever necessary … This is a stop on the way to achieving all [our] goals … Trump and I talk every day and we smile at each other when we hear the assessments that our relations are not good. Anyone who chooses to ignore the strength of this partnership is simply ignoring the truth.” He then addressed [Trump] directly: “ … My friend Donald, I want to thank you for the deep friendship and deep friendship”. He continued: “We have undermined the foundations of the regime: we have destroyed the missile production plants ... We have severely damaged the nuclear program, destroyed centrifuge factories and eliminated more nuclear scientists.[Regarding Lebanon]: “I insisted that the ceasefire not include Hezbollah and we continue to hit it. The biggest blow it has suffered since the pagers. We attacked 100 targets in 10 minutes, in places where Hezbollah was sure they were immune.”

Uri Misgav (leading opposition protest spokesman):