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Ingamarie's avatar
Ingamarie
4d

I hate to have to say it, but I have learned so much about the region from the people quoted in this article...and others, since the Trumpster started his ill advised war against Iran.

I knew about the arrogance with which the Treaty of Versailles carved up many parts of the world, but I had no idea Saudi Arabia was created out of that same cartel of cartographers.

And I am ashamed. More of us in the west should have known who Yemen was....inquired deeper into all those years of hunger that American/Saudi bombing created. At the time, I just couldnt figure out what they were fighting for........now I think I know, but it still makes little sense.

I do know Yemeni people have the right to their territory....as do the Iranians to theirs. Turns out, the folks who disagree with me, are newbies to the region.....both Saudi Arabia, and Israel being western constructs in a region more ancient than most of us western settler types can imagine.

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Elial1's avatar
Elial1
4d

Excellent curation of opinions. Well done, Conflicts Forum.

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