US Ambassador Tom Barrack: ‘Trump will help Saudi with logistics, but the US will not get involved in the ground war’ /

Col. Doug Macgregor: ‘The End of Saudi Arabia and the post-WW1 Gulf Political Architecture’ /

Scott Ritter: ‘The Demise of MbS and the House of Saud is Inevitable’ /

Philip Pilkington: Saudi Raids its Foreign Exchange Reserves /

Larry Johnson: ‘Riyadh Says Its Oil System Is Intact. The Numbers Say Otherwise’

The Cradle: Saudi Arabia’s Jihadist Mercenaries Revive Sectarian War in Yemen

AnsarAllah attacks deeper inside Saudi Arabia, targeting key infrastructure as Saudi airstrikes reach 2,900 since 13 July 2026

AnsarAllah announced the execution of four military operations targeting sites within Saudi Arabia, using ballistic missiles and drones — targeting the Ministry of Defense building in Riyadh, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, an Aramco facility in Yanbu, and a direct strike on Abha International Airport. AnsarAllah affirmed they would continue operations deep within Saudi territory and continue targeting Saudi-affiliated forces until the Saudi-led blockade on Yemen is brought to an end.

AnsarAllah spokesperson Yahya Saree said that since the latest escalation which began on 13 July, Saudi Arabia has launched more than 2,900 airstrikes and missile attacks against civilian targets in Yemen, resulting in over 562 casualties (killed and wounded), a majority of whom are women and children.

Saudi has now threatened to bomb tribal gatherings, describing them as ‘military targets’ — “Meaning, if there’s an arbitration or mediation or a gathering of the Yemeni tribe and people assembled, it will be bombed!” AnsarAllah warned that Saudi Arabia’s threat to target Yemeni tribes “will not go unanswered”, warning that carrying out such a threat would lead to “catastrophic and unforeseen consequences”.

AnsarAllah attacks have grounded nearly half of flights in Saudi Arabia. According to data from the aviation analysis firm Cirium, between 8-19 October, over 45% of scheduled flights from Saudi airports were cancelled.

‘Trump will help Saudi with logistics, but the US will not get involved in the ground war’ - US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack:

“I think Trump has been clear that he supports Saudi Arabia, and the backing that they need logistically, he will supply. But America getting involved in a ground, kinetic battle somewhere else seems fruitless … Saudi Arabia is in a very difficult position … These kinetic reactions have never worked … It’s probably not likely that it’s going to work”.

Saudi worried about the regional consequences of a Yemeni victory (Hossein Pak, Iranian analyst):

Riyadh is not just fighting over Yemen; it is worried about the regional consequences of Yemen’s victory … The victory of the resistance in Yemen is not confined to Yemen’s geography; it directly impacts the equations of other parts of the region. In Palestine, Yemen’s empowerment increases the maritime and regional pressure on the Zionist regime; in Lebanon, Saudi Arabia’s retreat in the face of Yemen reduces Riyadh’s room for maneuver and pushes it toward greater concessions in the face of the resistance equations; and in Syria, the shift in the balance of power in favor of the resistance makes it more difficult for the Gulf/Turkish axis to finance and support its projects.

The End of Saudi Arabia and the post-WW1 Gulf political architecture (Col. Doug Macgregor, former US Army Colonel; former Senior Advisor to Acting US Secretary of Defense):

[It’s] not just Saudi Arabia, but the Emirates on the western side of the Persian Gulf, they’re all on the road to extinction. Sykes-Picot and all of the arrangements made at the end of the First World War at Versailles by largely the British, secondarily the French, and supported for stupid reasons by [then-President] Wilson … The point is all of those arrangements are now defunct. All the artificial constructs … Where did Jordan come from? Churchill boasted he drew [the borders of Jordan] in an afternoon. All of these places are going to go away, [to disappear]. There’s no question about it. We have to understand something else. If you’re an Arab who lives in the region, the average Arab … he looks at the people that are governing him in the Arabian Peninsula as the Epstein class of the Arab world. Just as we talk often about the ruling class in Washington, it is at least half of its time on Epstein Island. Well, people like Mohammed bin Salman and his contemporaries are seen as permanent residents. Their time is up. It’s over. They’re not going to last. The question is what happens next? Because there’s another artificial construct in the region too. It’s called Israel. Israel was not there 75, 80 years ago. It is now. The question is, will it survive? And everybody seems to assume, [yes], absolutely. I’m not so sure. Who is going to run the show once we pull out? We’ll pull out. The time’s coming. When that happens, what happens in the region? Well, you have real nation states, what we call civilisational constructs — rooted in thousands of years of history. Persia, Turkey, Egypt. Those are the three large and most important states in the region with a [long] history, a foundation that is indestructible. They’re going to end up running everything … I would call it the revenge of history, which is something we always ignore …

‘The Demise of Mohammed bin Salman and the House of Saud is Inevitable’ (Scott Ritter):

The demise of Mohammed bin Salman is inevitable. He’s finished. If he’s lucky, he’ll be able to catch the last gold plated 747 out of Riyadh and make his way to … London … or the United States. If he’s not lucky, his head will be removed ... It’s the end of the House of Saud. He made a strategic mistake in 2014 to try and earn his military spurs with a quick military victory over AnsarAllah. It’s turned into a 12 year nightmare. And now in his foolish decision to expand the conflict during the funeral of [former Supreme Leader] Ali Khamenei to strike the Sana’a airfield and impose some sort of aerial blockade, AnsarAllah responded. And they are now in the process of physically destroying Saudi Arabia. There’s nothing that can be done to save Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh Says Its Oil System Is Intact. The Numbers Say Otherwise (Larry Johnson, Sonar21):

[Energy Analyst] Karl Miller has just completed a [detailed] operating assessment of Saudi Arabia’s energy system, covering everything from the oil fields to the fuel depots, as of October 20. It is the most careful accounting of [the] damage I have seen … The picture is grim. A quarter of Saudi production is gone. In February, Saudi Arabia produced about 10.88 million barrels of crude a day. In September it was producing 2.51 million barrels a day less, a drop of 23 percent … Aramco’s own books say the same thing … a 28 percent collapse [between 1st and 2nd quarters of 2026] … Exports followed production down … Saudi crude exports … 49 percent [between Feb-Aug 2026], recover[ing] to 5.62 million in September, but that is still 23 percent below the pre-war level. The reason the recovery keeps stalling is that the damage is not in one place. It runs from the wellhead to the gas station … The East-West Pipeline, Saudi Arabia’s only way to move crude to the Red Sea and around a closed Strait of Hormuz, has been hit again and again … Miller’s most important insight is that this is a system, and systems fail at their weakest link ... Every time Aramco gets one link repaired, another one gets hit ... Saudi Arabia is running out of fuel to sell … By July, Saudi refinery output was down nearly 18 percent. Diesel output fell 21 percent. Diesel exports fell 47 percent … Gasoline exports fell 40 percent. The Saudis have been covering the gap by draining their tanks. Diesel stocks fell 35 percent [between Feb and July 2026]. Gasoline stocks fell by the same proportion … Lower stocks mean less cushion for the next attack. And there will be a next attack … When Aramco says its system is intact, ask what the production figures, the export figures and the fuel stocks say. They say Saudi Arabia is producing a quarter less oil than it did in February, exporting half as much diesel, and drawing down its reserves to keep the lights on. Any new American or Israeli campaign against Iran will land on a Saudi energy system that has no slack left to absorb it.

Saudi raiding its Foreign Exchange Reserves (Philip Pilkington):

85% of Saudi imports are paid for by oil exports, which are down 60-70% and falling, meaning Saudi Arabia has to raid its foreign exchange reserves just to keep shelves stocked. The number: $80-100 billion every 6 months, almost exactly what Japan sold during its bond crisis a few weeks ago. “Basically, you’re talking about another Japan-style event every 6 months”. Saudi selling reserves means selling U.S. Treasury bonds, pushing yields higher, on top of Japan, on top of potentially Britain next ...MBS chose to burn through reserves rather than let the riyal fall and crush living standards … What were they thinking getting into a fight like this?

Saudi Arabia’s Jihadist Mercenaries Revive Sectarian War in Yemen (Mawadda Iskandar, The Cradle):

[As Saudi continues to lose territory to AnsarAllah], Riyadh is once again reaching out to the religious forces whose influence MbS spent years curbing — Since summer 2026, Riyadh has revived sectarian incitement against Ansarallah with the help of Salafi groups ... Having shifted from Emirati to Saudi patronage, these formations offer the kingdom a constituency whose doctrinal hostility toward Zaydis can be turned toward the battlefield … [Saudi Arabia’s] Grand Mufti Saleh al-Fawzan issued a statement directly condemning Ansarallah, lending religious authority to the campaign against it. His intervention placed the kingdom’s highest religious office behind the forces confronting Sanaa, presenting their mission as the defense of Muslim holy sites and obedience to legitimate rulers. Fawzan’s statement also associated Ansarallah with Satan and cast resistance to its rule as a duty sanctioned by God … Restoring security in Yemen under its recognized leadership, he declared, was “among the most binding duties” … As Sanaa’s forces advance through Taiz, high-level sources connected to its negotiations with tribes and armed formations tell The Cradle that Saudi Arabia is working intensively to exploit sectarian divisions in the governorate … Ansarallah political bureau member Ali al-Imad warned that Saudi Arabia was mobilizing takfiri groups under military designations. Saudi Arabia has also provided financial support to loyal Salafi military commanders in southern Yemen, seeking to strengthen their formations and expand their battlefield role … Since the Saudi–UAE confrontation intensified in late 2025, Riyadh has accelerated efforts to reorganize southern armed formations and win over their commanders, exploiting the decline in Emirati military influence after Abu Dhabi-backed forces were defeated in January 2026. It was reported in February that the kingdom had budgeted nearly $3 billion for Yemeni military and civilian salaries, including roughly $1 billion for southern fighters previously paid by the UAE … [However], the setbacks suffered by Saudi-backed formations reflect fragmented leadership and conflicting political objectives as well as battlefield losses. Within Yemen’s Salafi movement, some leaders have rejected Riyadh’s attempt to inflame internal divisions. Recruiting beyond Yemen: Riyadh has looked abroad for reinforcements. Axios reported Saudi–Syrian discussions about sending troops to Yemen, amid separate accounts of efforts to recruit takfiri fighters who fought in Syria … Yemeni sources told Al-Akhbar that fighters were being transferred from Syria through Saudi territory, with Turkiye helping some reach fronts in Marib, Jawf, Aden, and Hadhramaut. Former Iraqi interior minister Baqir Jabr al-Zubaidi said an air bridge had been organized to move Syrian fighters to Yemen after Gulf military campaigns faltered.

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