LINK TO INTERVIEW:

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/07/12/751093/Resistance---Islamic-Movements-with-Alastair-Crooke

· On working in international diplomacy and geo-politics by seeing with your whole being and hearing by bringing all your senses to bear as a way of trying to understand what’s happening -- as Islamic philosophers Ibn Arabi’ and Mulla Sadra have written. Holistic seeing and thinking, rather than attenuating down to component elements.

· On reading Henri Corbin, Shi’i thinkers and the pre-Socratics which led to Crooke writing his book, Resistance: The Essence of the Islamist Revolution.

· On the ancient (pre-Socratic) foundations - and the split between Ibn Rushd and Ibn Sinna - as the historical legacy underlying contemporary Islam.

· On how ‘narratives’, as such, have surpassed real ground events (military, economic or geo-strategic) to become the western approach to politics with the ‘whole of society’ talk-points as means to manage western society.

· On understanding analogical logic and analogical ways of thinking (as opposed to mechanistic rationality.

· On shifting from IAEA and international oversight of Iran’s nuclear program to a regional Arms Limitation Treaty that would include inspection of Israel’s nuclear weapons program.

· On building ceasefires, de-escalation initiatives and momentum for change between Israel and Palestinian resistance movements Hamas & Islamic Jihad on behalf of the EU.

· On opening channels of communication with Islamist Resistance Movements at the height of the War on Terror, and being removed from office at the behest of the then US President.

· On how, for decades, radical jihadist groups have been used to “kick Communist [or Assad’s or the Resistance’s] ass”.

· Alastair Crooke: “We are in a period of huge turmoil, and I think it will get worse. The western collapse is going to radiate tension and polarisation as it goes through this catharsis that it is facing. We are not going to come through this until we have moved beyond post-modern nihilism and understand the need for a vision that transcends the nihilistic vision which has so damaged our [western] societies. And whoever can take the lead or play a part [in this] will be doing a service to all at this time”.