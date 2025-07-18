Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

2 Comments

User's avatar
Just the facts, Ma’am's avatar
Just the facts, Ma’am
8h

It's all there in Alastair's book "Resistance." It's a shame so few in the West read it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
tom coonen's avatar
tom coonen
9h

Thank you for an unusually philosophical discussion. Sorry to be long winded, but:

A liberation concept that hypothetically could transcend the nihilistic vision with the least transgression to standing cultures, governments, religions and whatever else of similar durability could be a dedication to save the biosphere from the damage humans have brought and continue to promote as the only means to the future (such as AI, ever faster connectivity, rocketry, nuclear anything and the inequality that allowing for billionaires makes inevitable.) Without change, earthly processes as corrupted by humanity will do us in before too long no matter what religion, government, culture or careers are around. Neither Putin, Xi, nor Mr. T can stop the processes in progress, the endless chemical poisoning, nuclear poisoning, bombing and burning that appear to be inseparable from and, frankly, the evolved purpose of modern power structures. In brief, clean up past and present poisons and respect the friggin’ planet or none of our politics will matter. We will be transcended.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Conflicts Forum
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture