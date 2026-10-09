SHORT CLIP (25 minutes) from the full interview —
“You Won’t Recognize the Middle East in Two Years”
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Alasdair makes a lot of things much clearer. Too bad western minds are polluted by capitalist beliefs in the power of money.......and for some reason dead to any understanding of what the other sides wants, never mind the history of why they want what they want.
Perhaps Trump isn't the only narcissist in the western military establishment.