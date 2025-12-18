The Trump-Netanyahu Modus Vivendi — ‘Trump feels Netanyahu is not providing his share of the goods’ /

The Netanyahu-Trump December summit: A Netanyahu Associate — ‘With Trump, every day is a new fight; an endless struggle’ /

972 Magazine: ‘Israel’s Gaza proxy strategy — “a sordid alliance of convicted felons, former ISIS affiliates, and opportunistic collaborators” — is collapsing’ /

Vice-President Vance’s Tweet, the “Political Signal”, and the Dismemberment of Israeli Narratives /

Liberals, post-genocide -- “For Israelis, the war is over, and however brutal the fighting was, they are ready to move on” /

Ben Caspit, from a recent trip to Gaza: “A taste of the apocalypse … Gaza looks like Hiroshima after the bombing … [But] there is no need to shed a tear over this destruction that the Gazans brought upon themselves” /

NY Times’ commentator Bret Stephens: “Israel has won … a measure of respect that in the longer term serves the interests of Jews in Israel and the diaspora”.

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].