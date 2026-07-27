I spoke to Judge Napolitano earlier today. The Judge began by asking me why Trump did not comply with his threats to unleash the ‘gates of hell’ on Iran this weekend. I answered that this was for several reasons:

It seems that the head of CENTCOM, Admiral Cooper, had told Trump that bombing the area around Hormuz was ineffective and would not lead to any change in the Iranian posture. I added that other targets were equally unpromising -- targeting Pickaxe Mountain was fanciful. It is solid granite and the tunnels lie 1000 meters in its depth. To put troops on the ground to seize the uranium (supposedly) sitting in the Isfahan tunnels would be “a pure gift” to Iran. Both a Pickaxe or an Isfahan operation would work to Iran’s advantage and would end by destroying Trump utterly.

Israel, nonetheless, is urging Trump to continue the war on Iran by striking Iran’s infrastructure. The point here is that Gulf infrastructure is more vulnerable. The Gulf is highly dependent, for example (up to 100%) on water desalination, whereas Iran is only 3% dependent on desalination.

The last part of the discussion centred on my arguments as to why Trump was ‘barking up the wrong tree’ -- If he imagined that he could simply pivot back to the MoU at the point at which he had left it, he was wrong. Both the MoU and Trump are discredited. Trump’s only route back would be to offer real concessions that are front-loaded.

Will Trump’s overweening psyche allow him to accept that he lost the war? We will see what Netanyahu says tomorrow -- after his meeting with Trump.

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