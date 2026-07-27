Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Biblitz's avatar
Biblitz
9h

Crooke so eloquently informs my understanding of the homicidal, genocidal, suicidal blight that is modern Israel.

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Paul Stanley Downes's avatar
Paul Stanley Downes
11h

Paul Stanley Downes.

@ArrivalStar27

Former captain of both England and Great Britain and Ireland at golf files multiple UK High Court lawsuits against Mossad, CIA, MI6, NATO and the UK Government.

Entrepreneur. Stratford-Upon-Avon, England.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: ARRIVALSTAR27@PM.ME

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