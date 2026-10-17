The paradigm shifts. The networked supra-national stratum that long has pursued its global ‘Grand Design’ through manufacturing public consent for wars of imposed compliance has, at last, run up against the limits to power. We are, indeed, at an ‘emperor has no clothes’ moment. All can see it.

Its traditional tools — the US military, the dollar system, the credit trap, the Bretton Woods structures, shock economic therapy and currency wars — are failing to preserve the US élite weltanschauung wherein it would be ‘unimaginable’ that the US having won the Cold War were it to face a world in which the US did not continue to dictate the blueprint

“In the golden light of an Athens evening, with the Acropolis over his shoulder”, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on 7 October, openly praised colonialism; he engaged in egregious erasures of history, and demanded a return to Western domination of the world. Rubio asserted that the West must use military force to “maintain its place at the head of the world”; the West is “the greatest civilization in the world”, he declared, emphasizing that it is a “civilization that we must fight to defend today with the same passion as our forefathers did”.

But now, those traditional tools to preserve its place at the head of the world are proving less effective against states that possess alternatives — China, Russia and Iran are clear pointers to the trend that economic, financial and even kinetic wars are failing to produce quick results. Quick victories for the Matrix are no longer so readily available.

To suggest, on the other hand, that civilisational states could stand up to the US more forcefully ignores everything about the deep nature of this conflict. The ‘One Global Government Grand Design’, is a war to eliminate those Civilisational States that offer a different consciousness through which to view and understand the world.