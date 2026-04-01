Interview with Marco Fernandes, Brasil de Fato, published on Forum Geopolitica:

English — https://forumgeopolitica.com/article/this-is-an-asymmetric-war-iran-has-prepared-for-decades-interview-with-alastair-crooke-part-i

Russian — https://forumgeopolitica.com/ru/statya/eto-asimmetricnaia-voina-k-kotoroi-iran-gotovilsia-desiatiletiiami-interviu-s-alasterom-krukom-cast-i

French — https://forumgeopolitica.com/fr/article/guerre-asymetrique-alastair-crooke-1re-partie

German — https://forumgeopolitica.com/de/artikel/dies-ist-ein-asymmetrischer-krieg-auf-den-sich-der-iran-seit-jahrzehnten-vorbereitet-hat-interview-mit-alastair-crooke-teil-i

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