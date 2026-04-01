Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

2 Comments

User's avatar
catfish rushdie's avatar
catfish rushdie
5d

"Their missiles have no accuracy whatsoever"- DJT trying to duck the blame for the Minab massacre, and finishing by suggesting that it was an Iranian Tomahawk missile that struck the school. In other words, the missiles manufactured by Raytheon "have no accuracy whatsoever".

Maybe Iran just figured everything out during the last couple weeks?!?

It's Article 25 time, folks.

Reply
Share
Simply DRM's avatar
Simply DRM
5d

This is a masterpiece that sums us in one article what a book could have held, that few in these days of WW3 have time to read.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Conflicts Forum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture