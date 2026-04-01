“This is an Asymmetric War Iran has Prepared for Decades” - Interview with Alastair Crooke (Part I)
Marco Fernandes, Brasil de Fato/ Forum Geopolitica, 1 April 2026
Interview with Marco Fernandes, Brasil de Fato, published on Forum Geopolitica:
English — https://forumgeopolitica.com/article/this-is-an-asymmetric-war-iran-has-prepared-for-decades-interview-with-alastair-crooke-part-i
Russian — https://forumgeopolitica.com/ru/statya/eto-asimmetricnaia-voina-k-kotoroi-iran-gotovilsia-desiatiletiiami-interviu-s-alasterom-krukom-cast-i
French — https://forumgeopolitica.com/fr/article/guerre-asymetrique-alastair-crooke-1re-partie
German — https://forumgeopolitica.com/de/artikel/dies-ist-ein-asymmetrischer-krieg-auf-den-sich-der-iran-seit-jahrzehnten-vorbereitet-hat-interview-mit-alastair-crooke-teil-i
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"Their missiles have no accuracy whatsoever"- DJT trying to duck the blame for the Minab massacre, and finishing by suggesting that it was an Iranian Tomahawk missile that struck the school. In other words, the missiles manufactured by Raytheon "have no accuracy whatsoever".
Maybe Iran just figured everything out during the last couple weeks?!?
It's Article 25 time, folks.
This is a masterpiece that sums us in one article what a book could have held, that few in these days of WW3 have time to read.