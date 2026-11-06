For Trump to rush into an attack on Iran — in the run-up to the new US Congress assembling in January — would be decidedly counter-intuitive (given that it is the war, more than anything, which has taken Trump to an electoral tsunami). In a hole, the saying goes, ‘stop digging!’

Secondly, it could prove calamitous for Washington. Chasing victory, there are no easy options: A ‘boots on the ground’ invasion of Iran proper, or Kharg or Qeshm islands, would indeed deserve Senator Chris Murphy’s epithet, “Insane”. How would US troops be inserted, for how long, how supplied, and how exfiltrated?

An intense air assault? This has already been tried. It didn’t produce an Iranian capitulation, nor a popular uprising to overthrow the leadership; nor did it degrade Iranian missile capabilities in any strategic way. It did, however, wreck many, many civilians’ lives.

A decapitation strike? It has not fully been assimilated in Washington that the martyrdom of the loved and respected former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamanei, has been a principal driving force behind the popular demand for revenge and which has contributed significantly to the ‘revolutionary spirit’ taking hold in Iran, particularly amongst the young.

Finally, what of Trump’s reported yearning for a ‘once and done’ nuclear strike which some claim would bring a Hiroshima-like immediate surrender? Just days ago, Tucker Carlson quoted an informed observer saying, “Bibi calls Trump … every day [about a nuclear strike on Pickaxe Mountain]”. Carlson rightly notes that in the wake of Israel’s elections, without Trump’s intervention, “[Netanyahu] is out as prime minister and on his way to ignominy, investigations and possibly jail. [He] must stay close to Trump. He needs this war”.

A B61-11 400 kiloton bunker-buster dumb bomb dropped over the granite Pickaxe Mountain would likely not destroy the 100 m deeply-buried operational level infrastructure. That would take a 747-sized B-2 Spirit bomber needed to drop a bunker-buster bomb. Iran’s air defences could down it (with its unexploded nuclear bomb possibly there for the taking); many would die from radioactive airborne granite particles should a bomb indeed explode on Pickaxe. The smaller, 50 kiloton B61-12 probably could be lifted by a F-35A plane, but would this plane have the fuel range to come and go?

What might the US achieve through activating one or other of its list of military options? One thing, barring complete Armageddon, it is almost certain that any attack on Iran will trigger a geographically-wide Iranian response that potentially could bring years’ long economic damage to regional and western economies, with much of the world’s energy infrastructure taken offline longterm.

So why might Trump and Netanyahu do something so dysfunctional? One reason is the nature of tragedy; that in the ancient Greek definition, tragedy is something that happens because it has to happen; because of the nature of the participants; because the actors involved make it happen. They have no choice, but to make it happen, because that is their nature.