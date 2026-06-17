'Trump crosses the Rubicon; His strategic goal is a new chapter in US–Iran relations'
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of commentaries from leading Israeli political & security commentators (predominantly translated from Hebrew), 16 June 2026
Danny Citrinowicz: ‘End of the Strategic Assumption about Regime Change in Iran’ /
Ronen Bergman: ‘Dahhiya Attack led to Acceleration of Negotiations and Further Concessions to Iran’ /
‘Autocratic Rule, Hubris & the Collapse of Strategic Thinking in Israel’ /
Ma’ariv Report: ‘Israel plans to expand fighting to Syria, Yemen, Gaza & West Bank’ /
Lapid, Gantz and Lieberman blast Trump’s Deal, Netanyahu’s ‘Strategic Failure’ /
Netanyahu Loyalists Rage at ‘Treacherous’ Trump; Witkoff & Kushner, ‘“Jewboys” bought by Qatar’
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
‘Trump crossed the Rubicon; His strategic goal is a new chapter in US–Iran relations’ (Danny Citrinowicz, former senior Israeli military intelligence analyst):
There is a basic point that many in Israel still refuse to internalise: Trump has crossed the Rubicon. From his perspective, achieving a deal with Iran and ending the current cycle of escalation are not merely an option but a clear strategic goal … He now envisions a broader vision of a new chapter in US–Iran relations. One can argue with this assessment, and in my opinion, it is disconnected from the strategic reality of the Iranian regime, but it is important to understand that this is the worldview currently guiding the White House. This is also where the danger lies from Israel’s perspective … Israeli attempts to undermine the diplomatic move are not merely a manoeuvre against Iran … The more Israel is perceived as an obstacle on the path to the deal, the more the American pressure is expected to intensify—both toward the Israeli government and toward Netanyahu personally. In the current reality, this is a strategic risk that Jerusalem cannot afford to ignore. It is preferable to reconcile with reality before the damage becomes irreversible.
‘The End of the Strategic Assumption about Regime Change in Iran’ (Danny Citrinowicz):
A US-Iran agreement will likely bring to an end, at least for the foreseeable future, the long-standing expectation in parts of Jerusalem and Washington that sustained pressure could lead to regime change in Tehran … The announced agreement suggests a [new] fundamental reality: The campaign that many hoped would weaken or even destabilise the Islamic Republic will instead conclude with the regime intact, strengthened, and formally engaged by the US ... [This] amounts to the collapse of a broader strategic assumption: that coordinated American and Israeli pressure could generate conditions conducive to fundamental political change inside Iran. Instead, the likely outcome is the opposite … [it is] an outcome likely to reinforce the confidence of [Iran’s] ruling elite rather than weaken it …
The broader strategic consequence is that today’s decision reduces the likelihood of renewed large-scale conflict in the immediate future while simultaneously strengthening the Iranian regime’s regional and international position. It also risks increasing Israel’s diplomatic isolation on the Iran issue, particularly as Gulf Arab states increasingly prioritise de-escalation, economic stability and a durable ceasefire …
From Tehran’s perspective, such a result would constitute a significant strategic achievement. Iran would preserve critical strategic capabilities, maintain its influence across multiple theaters—including the increasingly interconnected Lebanese and Iranian fronts—and secure meaningful economic breathing space. Just as importantly, it would retain its ability to threaten vital maritime chokepoints and global energy flows, a source of leverage that remains central to its regional strategy.
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