Danny Citrinowicz: ‘End of the Strategic Assumption about Regime Change in Iran’ /

Ronen Bergman: ‘Dahhiya Attack led to Acceleration of Negotiations and Further Concessions to Iran’ /

‘Autocratic Rule, Hubris & the Collapse of Strategic Thinking in Israel’ /

Ma’ariv Report: ‘Israel plans to expand fighting to Syria, Yemen, Gaza & West Bank’ /

Lapid, Gantz and Lieberman blast Trump’s Deal, Netanyahu’s ‘Strategic Failure’ /

Netanyahu Loyalists Rage at ‘Treacherous’ Trump; Witkoff & Kushner, ‘“Jewboys” bought by Qatar’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

‘Trump crossed the Rubicon; His strategic goal is a new chapter in US–Iran relations’ (Danny Citrinowicz, former senior Israeli military intelligence analyst):

There is a basic point that many in Israel still refuse to internalise: Trump has crossed the Rubicon. From his perspective, achieving a deal with Iran and ending the current cycle of escalation are not merely an option but a clear strategic goal … He now envisions a broader vision of a new chapter in US–Iran relations. One can argue with this assessment, and in my opinion, it is disconnected from the strategic reality of the Iranian regime, but it is important to understand that this is the worldview currently guiding the White House. This is also where the danger lies from Israel’s perspective … Israeli attempts to undermine the diplomatic move are not merely a manoeuvre against Iran … The more Israel is perceived as an obstacle on the path to the deal, the more the American pressure is expected to intensify—both toward the Israeli government and toward Netanyahu personally. In the current reality, this is a strategic risk that Jerusalem cannot afford to ignore. It is preferable to reconcile with reality before the damage becomes irreversible.

‘The End of the Strategic Assumption about Regime Change in Iran’ (Danny Citrinowicz):