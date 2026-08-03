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Claudia Palmeira's avatar
Claudia Palmeira
6m

Great and really full of knowledge your talks Mr Crooke, as always.

It's clear that the world is changing, and the Epstein Regime and Baby Killers are getting what they deserve fof sure!

Iran here we go!

All our prayers, love and support for the GREAT IRANIAN PEOPLE and the Axis of Resistance!

Thanks a lot Mr Crooke, you are an inspiration to everyone!

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No's avatar
No
7m

Very interesting about the part where at least someone in Israel realizes they bit off more than they can chew.

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