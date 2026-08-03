Trump in a Box of His Own Making
Judge Napolitano interviews Alastair Crooke, 3 August 2026
THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
Great and really full of knowledge your talks Mr Crooke, as always.
It's clear that the world is changing, and the Epstein Regime and Baby Killers are getting what they deserve fof sure!
Iran here we go!
All our prayers, love and support for the GREAT IRANIAN PEOPLE and the Axis of Resistance!
Thanks a lot Mr Crooke, you are an inspiration to everyone!
Very interesting about the part where at least someone in Israel realizes they bit off more than they can chew.