Trump invites self-destruction through the latest escalation of war
Danny Haiphong interviews Alastair Crooke, 13 July 2026
Alastair Crooke discusses round 4 of war between the US and Iran as the two countries trade strikes. Iran has shown its strength with massive ballistic missile strikes against US bases form the UAE to Jordan, but the US is not relenting. What is really happening, and what comes next?
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Whether is Greek tragedy, Zoroastrianism, or Polonial rationalism, get your money's worth at Conflicts Forum Substack. Excuse my French here, Mr. Crooke, but this is some 'Effing content.
It occurs to me that Iz could kill two birds with one stone by offing DJT (easy enough for them to do) and blaming it on Iran, which would ignite/unite a significant number of Americans in support of a big war. They may not have the munitions to pull off a victory, but public opinion would surely shift in the mil/tech/finance industries favor.