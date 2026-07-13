Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
2h

Whether is Greek tragedy, Zoroastrianism, or Polonial rationalism, get your money's worth at Conflicts Forum Substack. Excuse my French here, Mr. Crooke, but this is some 'Effing content.

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Annette Huenke's avatar
Annette Huenke
5h

It occurs to me that Iz could kill two birds with one stone by offing DJT (easy enough for them to do) and blaming it on Iran, which would ignite/unite a significant number of Americans in support of a big war. They may not have the munitions to pull off a victory, but public opinion would surely shift in the mil/tech/finance industries favor.

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