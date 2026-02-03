Trump is entangled and Iran isn't about to collapse
Jean-Daniel Ruch and David Laufer interview Alastair Crooke, 3 February 2026
In this episode of the Ruch and Laufer podcast, Alastair Crooke discusses the complexities of Iran-U.S. relations, the military strategies of Iran, and the geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East. He emphasizes the entanglements faced by the Trump administration, the evolving role of Israel, and the implications of global politics on Iran. Crooke also critiques the European Union’s diminishing influence and reflects on the moral and economic challenges facing the West.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Alistair Crooke and Political Islam
02:03 Iran-U.S. Relations and Recent Developments
05:43 Iran's Military Strategy and Regional Dynamics
11:13 Trump's Dilemma: Military Action vs. Negotiation
16:42 The Role of Kurdish Forces and Regional Balkanization
22:13 Russia and China's Influence on Iran
27:22 Potential Win-Win Negotiation Scenarios
29:20 The Triangular Conflict: US, Iran, and Israel
34:51 Gaza: The Complex Peace Process
41:50 The European Void: A Crisis of Leadership
48:11 Nihilism and Economic Disarray in the West
54:24 The Epstein Files: A Reflection of Corruption
Jean-Daniel Ruch was a Swiss ambassador to Belgrade, Ankara and Tel Aviv, and has since published two books. David Laufer is a Swiss writer living in Belgrade.
