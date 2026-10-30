The Atlantic, on 23 October, posted a profile of CIA chief John Ratcliffe. Its subtitle contains the most significant ‘tell’ from the piece — “CIA Director John Ratcliffe leads an agency that’s at war with Russia, even as Trump makes nice with Putin”.

The Atlantic article makes no bones about its ulterior purpose. It is to present Ratcliffe as the even-handed professional who has the intricacies of the Ukraine war at his fingertips. And who tells it ‘like it is’ to the President, leaving the latter to decide his options.

The panegyric to Ratcliffe by The Atlantic however, hides substantive issues about the probity of CIA intelligence analyses; their impact on policy; and the extent to which the pure excitement of militarised covert action inevitably hobbles contrarian analytic reporting. Analysis does not gel with reality.

Intelligence is never wholly objective. And its professionalism largely hangs on service culture, which can — and does — change.

As one example, a former head of the former head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence research and analysis division, General Itai Brun, warned that Israel’s inability to recognise what Hamas was planning for 7 October resulted, not from a lack of information, but from a failure of culture and approach —

“Even after the [7 Oct attack], intelligence didn’t internalise that Hamas believed it could succeed … The whole military intelligence network “was not listening, because it was convinced it knew … It could not accept the possibility that it was wrong””.