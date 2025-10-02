Trump decided to trap Netanyahu live, to present him as someone who said “yes”

Different to the Oslo Accords? ‘Trump, Witkoff and Kushner recruited the entire Arab world for the job. Will it succeed? It won’t’

Blair’s Gaza Regime Plan: “A regime run by affluent foreigners with Palestinian executives at the bottom” (Haaretz)

The Battle for the Post-Netanyahu Likud Era: Dermer and Katz Neck and Neck

Hamas says ‘Yes, but …’; demands amendments, complete end to war & full Israeli withdrawal:

‘The ‘peace plan’ offers Hamas a choice between ‘soft’ foreign occupation or a violent, uncompromising Israeli one. What Trump is offering Hamas: Hand over the hostages, and we’ll see when and how we give you some kind of political process’.

A Reckoning with Genocide – ‘The rest of the world sees us as child murderers, heirs of the Nazis and perpetrators of genocide’:

Ben Caspit (Ma’ariv): ‘Netanyahu’s UN speech convinced us, but the rest of the world - which sees us as child murderers, heirs of the Nazis and perpetrators of genocide - was not convinced’

Nir Hasson (Haaretz): ‘We will have to get used to living with contempt and disgust for everything Israel represents’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].

‘Trump decided to trap Netanyahu live, to present him as someone who said “yes”’ (Anna Barsky, Ma’ariv):