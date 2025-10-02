Trump Political Theatre; Netanyahu's Options for Disrupting the Gaza Peace Plan
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of consequential observations & strategic developments in Israel, 2 Oct 2025.
Trump decided to trap Netanyahu live, to present him as someone who said “yes”
Different to the Oslo Accords? ‘Trump, Witkoff and Kushner recruited the entire Arab world for the job. Will it succeed? It won’t’
Blair’s Gaza Regime Plan: “A regime run by affluent foreigners with Palestinian executives at the bottom” (Haaretz)
The Battle for the Post-Netanyahu Likud Era: Dermer and Katz Neck and Neck
Hamas says ‘Yes, but …’; demands amendments, complete end to war & full Israeli withdrawal:
‘The ‘peace plan’ offers Hamas a choice between ‘soft’ foreign occupation or a violent, uncompromising Israeli one. What Trump is offering Hamas: Hand over the hostages, and we’ll see when and how we give you some kind of political process’.
A Reckoning with Genocide – ‘The rest of the world sees us as child murderers, heirs of the Nazis and perpetrators of genocide’:
Ben Caspit (Ma’ariv): ‘Netanyahu’s UN speech convinced us, but the rest of the world - which sees us as child murderers, heirs of the Nazis and perpetrators of genocide - was not convinced’
Nir Hasson (Haaretz): ‘We will have to get used to living with contempt and disgust for everything Israel represents’
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].
‘Trump decided to trap Netanyahu live, to present him as someone who said “yes”’ (Anna Barsky, Ma’ariv):
As far as [Trump] was concerned, if not now … it won’t happen at all. Behind the scenes, his people explained that he simply didn’t believe Netanyahu intended to end the war soon. That’s why he decided to trap him live, to present him to the world as someone who said “yes”. At least in the virtual world of the cameras … The plan that the President’s Office published … looks like a synthesis of all the peace plans that preceded it: detailed to the point of commas, loaded with utopian promises, including almost all the sections that Israel would like to see in it … On paper, everything is spectacular. Netanyahu definitely had something to say “yes” to. In the less spectacular reality, Hamas is out of the picture. At least for now. [Hamas] didn’t sign … they didn’t say “yes”. As long as that doesn’t happen, this document remains a unilateral proposal, another addition to a shelf full of unfulfilled peace plans.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Conflicts Forum’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.