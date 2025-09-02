Trump sides with the far-right in Netanyahu's cabinetJudge Napolitano interview with Alastair Crooke, 2 Sept 2025 Conflicts ForumSep 02, 20251123Share1123Share
I really can't dispute much that Mr Crooke says here, sadly. I do "believe," however, that his positioning of Trump in the Israeli cabinet is wrong. I do not believe that Trump truly is comfortable with the killing of children in Gaza, which the far right of that cabinet condones. I believe that Trump would be left of Netanyahu, not right of "lil' Satan."
His reference to "messianic Zionism" is probably true, but if you take that to heart, then you will clearly see that they do not expect Israel to be destroyed in whatever war it starts and no matter how badly battered the nation will be, because their Messiah WILL win the war for them. There is no "normally sane" explanation for the actions that they undertake. 9 million people cannot fight, even with a technological advantage short of an absolute force field for defense, against the millions of people that they, by their actions, have arrayed against them.
I am sure "Lil" Satan is waiting breathlessly for that wave of missiles from Iran that will finally bring Moshiach to their defense.