Geo-politics are at a turning point. President Trump desperately wants a negotiating ‘win’ either with Russia, a ceasefire in Ukraine, agreed by Moscow; or, from Iran, the opening of Hormuz with a readiness to discuss nuclear matters.

He will not get either. Neither Russia nor Iran believe in the prospect of a deal, and jointly, they will tell Trump that he has no choice but to capitulate to their demands.

At the same time, the wily Netanyahu fox may well trap Trump into a further round of war in Iran. The Democratic war party is unlikely to stop it — there is support at the senior echelons of the party for Netanyahu’s insistence that Iran must be toppled. Rubio’s disdain for the Iranian negotiating position is an important litmus of the future direction of travel post the midterms.

Three key geo-strategic vectors are moving simultaneously, making the final outcome unpredictable. And if you include the AI crisis and what it might mean for China, there are four. The walls are closing in on Trump.