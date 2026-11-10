Trump Turns on Netanyahu; Pushes Eisenkot to Quickly Form Government /
Eizenkot & Partners Seeking to Take Control of Knesset Even Before Formation of Government Complete /
Ma’ariv: Former Netanyahu Adviser — ‘Netanyahu in State of Panic over Fears of Losing Power’ /
Netanyahu Still Trying to Disrupt Election; Still Pressing Trump for Iran Attack /
President Herzog In The Crosshairs — “You are loyal to those who appointed you, not to the Jewish, democratic and liberal State of Israel. Shame on you!” /
‘Not a Shred of Evidence of Election Fraud; Shin Bet Chief Zini an “Agent of Chaos”’ /
Ben Caspit: ‘With Washington ambivalent and Israel’s military cautious, unclear what kind of military operation Netanyahu is pushing for’ /
Alon Ben David: ‘Netanyahu Brought Down the Republican Administration’
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
‘NOT JUST THE DEMOCRATS!’ — TRUMP TURNS ON NETANYAHU; PUSHES EISENKOT TO QUICKLY FORM GOVERNMENT (Ben Caspit, senior centre-right political commentator, Al-Monitor) — Key points:
Senior Trump administration officials are urging Eisenkot to replace Netanyahu as soon as possible … an Israeli political source [said]. Although … major complications stand in the way ... [The source said] Eisenkot’s team maintains regular contact with Trump’s inner circle … A senior US official told Eisenkot’s associates, “You don’t have time; you’re in trouble. You have to replace Netanyahu as soon as possible.” Similar messages were conveyed by others in Trump’s circle, the source said. Trump himself ... has not publicly weighed in ...
‘Netanyahu toxic for many Americans’: The advice from Trump officials reflects not only their personal dislike of Netanyahu but also their understanding that [he] has become a toxic brand for many Americans … Trump offered a similar analysis ... telling 60 Minutes: “There seems to be a dislike for Israel … You have the war itself. You have the gas prices … Those are the primary reasons.”