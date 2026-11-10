Trump Turns on Netanyahu; Pushes Eisenkot to Quickly Form Government /

Eizenkot & Partners Seeking to Take Control of Knesset Even Before Formation of Government Complete /

Ma’ariv: Former Netanyahu Adviser — ‘Netanyahu in State of Panic over Fears of Losing Power’ /

Netanyahu Still Trying to Disrupt Election; Still Pressing Trump for Iran Attack /

President Herzog In The Crosshairs — “You are loyal to those who appointed you, not to the Jewish, democratic and liberal State of Israel. Shame on you!” /

‘Not a Shred of Evidence of Election Fraud; Shin Bet Chief Zini an “Agent of Chaos”’ /

Ben Caspit: ‘With Washington ambivalent and Israel’s military cautious, unclear what kind of military operation Netanyahu is pushing for’ /

Alon Ben David: ‘Netanyahu Brought Down the Republican Administration’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

‘NOT JUST THE DEMOCRATS!’ — TRUMP TURNS ON NETANYAHU; PUSHES EISENKOT TO QUICKLY FORM GOVERNMENT (Ben Caspit, senior centre-right political commentator, Al-Monitor) — Key points: