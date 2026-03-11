Trump underestimated Iran. What are Iran's strategic interests for what comes next?
Mario Nawfal interviews Alastair Crooke, 11 March 2026
THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
Mr. Crooke...As you discussed, the wisdom of targeting desalination facilities in Iran is a head scratcher. It is my understanding that Israel is quite vulnerable in this area should the Iranians decide to return the favor.
Now, I am still waiting for you to put your 'Eyes & Ears' on the KC-135 refueling tankers. Take those out and not only can you no longer launch stand-off missiles, but the warplanes can't go home. They will have to sit on the airfields and await destruction.