Trump's Geo-Strategic 'Business-First' Model Masks Complex Realities
Glenn Diesen interviews Alastair Crooke, 7 Jan 2025
Conflicts Forum
Jan 07, 2026
Some commentators say that the Trump administration’s actions in Venezuela are calculated to mitigate the effects of the closure of the Persian Gulf and substantial reductions in the amount of oil coming from Iran and its Gulf neighbors, a potential result of military action against Iran.
While it is true that there are major US refineries (see Citgo) that once refined Venezuelan heavy crude, it is worth noting that it would require time, substantial investment, expertise and effort to restore and increase Venezuela’s capacity in that regard. Moreover, when major US oil companies had a free hand in Venezuela prior to the rise of Hugo Chavez, was Venezuelan oil viewed at that time as an antidote to a severe sudden reduction of the flow of oil from Persian Gulf fields?