Counter Currents:

Tensions between Israel and Iran are spiraling, with the US on the brink of being pulled into a catastrophic war. Israel’s recent attacks on Iran have set the stage for a larger conflict, and Trump's next move could reshape the future of the Middle East. In this video, former UK diplomat Alastair Crooke breaks down the critical events and what they mean for US foreign policy. Is war inevitable, or is there still room for diplomacy? Watch now to find out.

