Almost everywhere there is a deepening sense that the western Liberal economic project is on the verge of collapsing in very fundamental ways — most obviously, this has been on display on the streets of Paris. But it can be seen too in the US where President Trump’s embrace of the Iran war seemingly has prejudiced the Republican chances in next month’s midterms. No one can guess how Trump will choose to govern, should voters turn against him personally; however an angry, frustrated and erratic Presidency is most likely for the next two years.

Perhaps key to understanding today’s European turmoil occurred in 2024: The French electoral cycle had begun with an European Parliament vote, where the Right-leaning, National Rally (RN), led by Le Pen had won a decisive victory. The RN won 30 seats (31.37% of the vote) with the Ensemble (President Macron’s coalition) winning only 13 seats (14.6% of the vote).

Following the severe defeat of his centrist coalition, Macron immediately dissolved the French National Assembly, and triggered a snap domestic election. That snap election resulted in an unprecedented hung parliament divided into three main political blocs, with no single group capturing the 289 seats required for an absolute majority. It was and remained a deadlock.

Whilst Le Pen’s National Rally led the first round of voting, tactical dropouts in the second round by centrist and left-wing candidates shifted the final landscape through a (legitimate) ‘hack’ of tactical voting in seats designed to ensure that RN would not win the final round, despite leading in the first round voting.

The recent violent unrest in Paris is linked to those 2024 French election results — The election engineered a fractured, deadlocked parliament that Macron hoped to manipulate. This fuelled deepening public anger at the European Ruling élite’s refusal to accept accountability for the mistakes that had led to the wider European economic crisis.

Key aspects of France’s crisis — out-of-control immigration, failing public services and growing cost of living pressures — are common to virtually all major liberal economies. In short, though the economic problems associated with western states may appear to each have their unique national characteristics, they all have deeper roots that lie with the financialised western response to the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.

The point now is that these contradictions and tensions are reaching their zenith through the related interlinked conflicts in Ukraine, Iran and Yemen-Saudi that now risk taking the economic crisis to an altogether different level of financial crisis — one that could end in systemic breakdown.