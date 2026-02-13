What’s really driving the Ukraine talks, and how close the world is to a wider conflict with Iran?

In this episode ex-CIA officer Larry Johnson and former UK diplomat Alastair Crooke examine the financial logic behind Ukraine negotiations, economic instability in the West, and the risks of escalation if political and military realities continue to be misread.



00:00:00 The Ukraine Peace Talks That Russia Can't Trust



00:05:06 $800 Billion Prize: Business of "Rebuilding" Ukraine



00:09:21 The Bigger Conflict Behind Ukraine: Multipolarity vs American Power



00:12:44 Russia Sends a Clear Message: Escalation Is Coming



00:19:03 Financial Turbulence In The West



00:21:22 Russia Is Done Trusting the West



00:31:20 Thinking That War With Iran Will Be Easy Is Fatal



00:37:53 How Politics Transformed to Marketing: Narrative Over Iran



00:45:26 China and Russia Step In To Back Iran



00:53:35 Iran Conflict Could End Trump's Presidency.

THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.