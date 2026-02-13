Ukraine and Iran: The West Will Lose BOTH
Larry Johnson interview with Alastair Crooke, 13 Feb 2026
What’s really driving the Ukraine talks, and how close the world is to a wider conflict with Iran?
In this episode ex-CIA officer Larry Johnson and former UK diplomat Alastair Crooke examine the financial logic behind Ukraine negotiations, economic instability in the West, and the risks of escalation if political and military realities continue to be misread.
00:00:00 The Ukraine Peace Talks That Russia Can't Trust
00:05:06 $800 Billion Prize: Business of "Rebuilding" Ukraine
00:09:21 The Bigger Conflict Behind Ukraine: Multipolarity vs American Power
00:12:44 Russia Sends a Clear Message: Escalation Is Coming
00:19:03 Financial Turbulence In The West
00:21:22 Russia Is Done Trusting the West
00:31:20 Thinking That War With Iran Will Be Easy Is Fatal
00:37:53 How Politics Transformed to Marketing: Narrative Over Iran
00:45:26 China and Russia Step In To Back Iran
00:53:35 Iran Conflict Could End Trump's Presidency.
THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.