KEY POINTS from Alastair’s discussion with Danny Davis:

The “Grand Design” is a centuries-old Western project to impose global leadership using two tools: colour revolutions and the “terrible power of the purse” (financial/sanctions pressure).

The post-2008 financialised order is collapsing — three simultaneous wars, busted budgets, and rising costs of living have made the structure unsupportable.

Protests in Europe (France, Italy, Portugal, Germany) reflect a political dead end — the “bridge of centrism” has destroyed all alternative political channels, leaving only street protests that are met with violence.

Iran is defiant and not concerned about the midterm results — Iran views both major parties as bought. It insists on US compliance with its preconditions - as per the MoU, refusing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz until its conditions are met, and signalling a devastating counter-strike on Gulf infrastructure if it is attacked.

Israeli elections (just days away) are a key variable — Senior current and former intelligence officials have warned Netanyahu against an attack on Iran to manipulate the election cycle, and in the meantime, Likud is “stovepiping” messages to Trump suggesting a Netanyahu victory next Tuesday.

Russia has made a strategic pivot: if a diplomatic settlement is impossible, it will dismantle Ukraine’s capacity to threaten Russia for at least a generation.

NATO’s post-reunification expansion into Russia’s western buffer zone was never resolved; Russia’s core demand is a security architecture that guarantees its western space is non-hostile.

The West has abandoned its own moral framework — Rules of war, international law, the UN Charter, etc. — destroying the very values that could underpin a future multipolar order.

The shift from America’s early “redemptive vision” to Manichean good-vs-evil framing (around the 9/11era) removed any basis for negotiated coexistence with its adversaries by polarising all its adversaries into potentially good or clearly evil.

European elites are in denial, doubling down on sanctions and war rhetoric rather than managing a relative decline that is now visible to everyone outside the West.

A quick Iran deal is not likely — a long war should be expected. Crooke frames this as a long struggle between the “Grand Design” and an “Axis of Civilisational states” (Russia, Iran, AnsarAllah in Yemen) determined to preserve sovereignty.

The geo-political future will be chaotic: a multipolar order is possible but lacks the shared values and moral reference points to function. The BRICS response will be primarily defensive/ deterrent (such as constructing a bypass to the dollar and to sanctions).

The economic and military dimensions of the present global crisis are interlinked: wars are unwinnable on the current budget limitations, but Western primacy cannot be sustained without war — thus the structural impasse.