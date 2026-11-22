President Trump attended the Shenzhen trilateral summit, in the wake of the midterm elections débacle, as a weakened figure. His approval ratings were already low, and though he occupied the spotlight at Shenzhen, little came of it, beyond a set of anodyne declarations that all three participants could interpret as aligning well to their earlier stances.

The three wars (Iran, Russia-Ukraine and Tech attrition) continue for now, simmering on — with the flames gradually and deliberately being turned up.

For Trump, these conflicts are both complicated and damaging to his reputation (and legacy). On the one hand, he presents himself as hoping for a ‘deal’ by which to exit these conundrums; yet at the same time, he wants the ‘deal’ to produce a decisive and definitive ending. But lacking either a deal, or ‘finality’, he procrastinates.

Trump suggests he can let Iran ‘stew’ for a while. On Ukraine, however, Trump is allowing the Russia hawks to ‘pressurise’ Moscow to acquiesce to US terms — ceasefire.

In Washington, the Russophobes and China hawks are not procrastinating — they are on the ascendancy. The noise coming out of the Democrats in Congress, ahead of the new Congress assembling in January, is for escalation — for increased pressure on Trump, on Putin, and on Russia. At the same time, we’ve seen a shift taking place on Iran: CENTCOM seemingly is manipulating, through a series of sporadic firefights, provocation of Iran, and Macro Rubio has denigrated Vice-President Vance’s diplomatic efforts with Iran. Trump (or Stephen Miller) has diverted Vance to domestic issues.

Power is visibly shifting from a weakened President to a current represented by Rubio, who asks ‘the value of Laws, when the US has its sword’ — i.e. power makes Right.

Thus, escalation seems inevitable. Russia will respond to the Kerch bridge and the Kaliningrad provocations. Netanyahu is scheming towards a unity government to be brought into being on the basis of war with Iran, and the latter seems to have decided to “challenge the blockade”, thereby cornering Trump into launching what Iran expects will be a devastating kinetic catharsis that will reconfigure the region.

It is however, in the ‘War of AI Attrition’ that Trump suffered his biggest humiliation from his domestic and Anglo-Zionist adversaries: Trump favourite, Jensen Huang, was taken down through an (improbable) spy ‘scandal’ reportedly contrived by the China hawk fraternity, pushed by Rubio, and supported by Treasury Secretary Bessent, Elbridge Colby, and others in the US national security strata.

Trump’s policy of friendly relations with China was overturned at a stroke — Huang had been the main advocate for selling Nvidia chips and off-shore compute to China. The tide has turned toward tech trade attrition against China; the halting of all Nvidia inputs, direct or indirect to China via third countries; and a national security moat being dug around America’s ‘AI family silver’. The leading AI companies’ monopoly will be facilitated by government legislation and possibly financial stakes taken by the government, when necessary.

The background to this strategic shift is both complicated and multi-layered —

The trigger seemingly involves ‘recursively self-improving AI’, a process where an AI model gets so good at coding, it can develop smarter versions of itself autonomously. Anthropic has been at the forefront of this development, with the pace of change accelerating in an ever shorter time-span.

In advance of Anthropic’s share offering, several engineers and academics issued a warning called the MisAnthropic Statement:

“Anthropic warns that recursively self-improving AI could concentrate power and escape human control – yet races to build it first … Anthropic is not a safe AI company, and we reject its reckless attempt to amass power in the name of the greater good”.