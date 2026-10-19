THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
1 Comment
No posts
THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
No posts
Thought this was a different substack, i thought it was Mr. Crook’s for a st not Andrews substack. But I will live with it.