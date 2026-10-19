Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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James FFitzpatrick's avatar
James FFitzpatrick
7d

Thought this was a different substack, i thought it was Mr. Crook’s for a st not Andrews substack. But I will live with it.

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