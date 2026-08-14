US threatens financial siege; Iran threatens intensification
Danny Haiphong interviews Alastair Crooke, 14 August 2026
THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
You Mr Crooke is a real treasure for all of us!
I am always looking forward to listening to you! Thanks a lot!
From Brazil of Lula da Silva, that you talked about!
We love to have you here!
Lot of love!
Dear Mr. Crooke: Would you consider having your excellent book also offered as an ebook on Amazon, etc.? Personally, I think the more Americans who read it the better. Thank you for writing it.