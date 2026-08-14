Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

2 Comments

User's avatar
Claudia Palmeira's avatar
Claudia Palmeira
3h

You Mr Crooke is a real treasure for all of us!

I am always looking forward to listening to you! Thanks a lot!

From Brazil of Lula da Silva, that you talked about!

We love to have you here!

Lot of love!

Reply
Share
Hal Measley's avatar
Hal Measley
3h

Dear Mr. Crooke: Would you consider having your excellent book also offered as an ebook on Amazon, etc.? Personally, I think the more Americans who read it the better. Thank you for writing it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Conflicts Forum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture