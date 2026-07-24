Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Claudia Palmeira's avatar
Claudia Palmeira
4d

You Mr Crooke are a real treasure for all of us.

It's really important to have your knowledge about the reality.

Thanks a lot!

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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
3d

Awhile Back during one of your interviews, you indicated you were "hopeful".

After listening to THIS interview, I'm not sure how you get there.

I found myself wondering if there is some undersea city of Atlantis to which I could escape.

Hopefully, the Atlantians would be willing to take on a charity case.

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