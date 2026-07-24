I was on Danny Davis’s Deep Dive programme on 24 July. Col. Davis said that he wanted to do a ‘big picture’ look at Trump’s wars, and so we began with Iran. I said that the US had lost that war. But because the US had adopted such uncompromising Manichaean language of good versus evil, light versus dark, Trump effectively had severed himself from any diplomatic solution. He had relied on a deceitful MoU and threats as the levers to open Hormuz. As philosopher Carl Schmitt (much earlier) had pointed out, talking or negotiating with ‘evil’, by definition, is not viable. As a consequence of this approach, the Iranians do not believe a word that Washington says.

This impasse was compounded further by Trump’s widening of the war (Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iraq) in order to put additional pressure on Iran. In so doing, Trump severely complicated any diplomatic track. All elements are interrelated, but they also have separate agendas – thus it becomes a complex matrix of issues, rather than a binary dispute with Iran alone. The US ultimately will have to capitulate, with the result that Iran becomes a regional power (strengthening Russia and China), whilst the Region slowly will come to terms with this new reality.

On Russia-Ukraine, we agreed that Russia was winning the war – and here too, it is US diplomacy that has been discredited. The western narrative that Russia – without provocation – illegally invaded Ukraine in 2022 is no more than a simplistic editing away of all background context. Russians know the Maidan history. They know the UK and US post-WW2 intel interventions in Ukraine, and they know the history of the Gehlen involvement. It is childish to pretend otherwise. Diplomacy cannot be force-started from fake premises.

On China, we agreed that China was likely to prevail in the AI and Tech competition. All in all, Europe and the US could expect to end in a shrinking bunker – whilst playing a more subordinated role.

THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.