Guest: Alastair Crooke. Interviewer: Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan

War and deception have long been associated with each other. Donald Trump seems proud that he twice deceived the Iranians under cover of ongoing peace talks to launch military attacks against them. But it is not just the enemy that it is deceived.

Carrying out an unpopular war of aggression for no legitimate reason usually requires deceiving your own public too. Thus the fake Gulf of Tonkin incident, Nazi SS soldiers dressed as Poles attacking a German radio station to start World War II, and the false story of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

In the unprovoked war against Iran, the big lie is that Tehran is on the verge of getting a nuclear weapon while being the biggest sponsor of terrorism. This deception comes atop layers of falsehoods about the founding of the state of Israel and its regional ambitions, the nature of resistance to it and the identity of the aggressor.

https://consortiumnews.com/2026/04/15/watch-cn-live-war-deception/

THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.