War seems closer than ever; Iran's retaliation may prove to be a surprise
Danny Haiphong interviews Alastair Crooke, 19 Feb 2026
Key: US sponsored ISIS Sunni which conquered Syria vs Iran Shia. On Dialogue & JudgNap, Scott Ritter exposed that Dec/25 Iran found 100,000 Starlink terminals. IF Iran captured 20,000 terrorists, then 80,000 US-paid foot solders remain unknown-that were to stay hidden until US started to bomb which did not happen yet. IRAN'S INTERNAL SECURITY INTEL IS TOO WEAK. Scott says in Syria, as soon as US killed the Syrian army, white ISIS trucks full of weaponized soldiers rolled into the cities and took charge as the new government.
Terrific analyses, as always. At the start you mentioned 'there will be surprises'.
Depending on what the Beidou Battle Management System can do, THAT is the surprise.