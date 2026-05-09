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Jeffery James's avatar
Jeffery James
1h

The US won the Cold War against the USSR not by merely outspending them, it did it it through the innovative research and development that money can afford. This broke the Soviet piggy bank. Yes, it was a matter of money, but the method wasn't just spending money it was in investing in innovation. This is also where and why Iran has been so effective in its war - investing in innovation.

The "lesson" of this middle east war should be that you can't win a war 6000 miles from your home base and supplies, while your opponent is not. Same with the war in the Ukraine. The supplier of goods for Ukraine is 3500 miles a way, but for Russia, that is not the case. Time and distance increases the cost of even cheap weapons, thus a war against Russia in the European arena has to have its source of weapons in Europe, not air delivered from across the Atlantic.

Yes, the asymmetrical nature of the Iranian response in the middle east has been very successful, but that is because the source of that weaponry is local, and can be moved by truck or train with ease, not delivered by air cargo. that cuts the total cost of the weapon to the theater as well. And we must never stop realizing that it is innovation, not upscaling that development, that has brought success in warfare. The machine gun made a huge impact over the rifle, but not nearly as much as the rifle did over the bow and arrow.

The Iranian approach works for Iran, and probably would for most countries that do not have "exspanionistic" visions. The development of the Iranian navy into small speed boats and drones, etc., matches perfectly with a non expansion view. It is purely defensive. It will never project power beyond its immediate vicinity. It will not be useful against pirates off the African coast, whereas there lost frigates would. The small boats are not "blue water" useful, but in the coastal, territorial waters of Iran, that is all they need.

There is nothing new about the Iranian war versus other wars. Innovation and utilization is king, always has been, and always will be. Localized sources and production are the lifeblood. And, of course, the will of the people will be the deciding factor. If the will of the attacker is greater than the will of the defender, he will win. If that is not the case - and that seems to me to be the truth regarding this war - then Iran will win, whatever that is or means. The US truly has "no skin in the game," which means it will never fight as if the war has true meaning - life or death - to it. On the contrary, it fights like "why are we here," a stance that its military has taken through most of the more recent wars. When the war has no direct threat to the homeland, it loses meaning.

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Claudia Palmeira's avatar
Claudia Palmeira
2h

Dear Mr Crooke you are the best of the best!

It's really important to have your knowledge about the reality.

Thanks a lot!

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