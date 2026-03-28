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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
2h

It is not that the entire Jewish people in Israel have gone berserk. Of course, many of them are. But the comments compiled here show clearly that some people in that society still maintain sufficient capacity for introspection. Unfortunately, it seems the best people rarely float to the top in Western society despite the one-person-one-vote system. If we add the theology perspective (as in Israel) or the wealth inheritance (as in all/most of the West) then the top echelon positions are locked, and they lock out the real leaders.

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