Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Claudia Palmeira's avatar
Claudia Palmeira
9h

Dear Mr Crooke as I said you are the best of the best!

Your knowledge makes us have a little hope about the situation, and make me remember that all situation is part of the historical and social context, and we are watching the changes that are meant to happen!

Thanks for your great work!

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Paul Primo's avatar
Paul Primo
9h

Dear Mr. Crooke,

My basket is full of gratitude for your weekly recaps and various interviews given.

My journey of knowledge began with accounts of The Fall of the Ottoman Empire, followed by contemporary historian accounts / writings by Ilan Pappe and Avi Shlaim, followed by others.

Many thanks!

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