What’s in the agreed draft US-Iran MOU; Senior Israelis “trying to blow up the entire process”
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of strategic perspectives from leading Israeli political & security commentators (predominantly translated from Hebrew), 1 June 2026
Ronen Bergman: What’s in the agreed draft US-Iran MOU; Trump toughens agreed clauses; ‘Senior Israelis “trying to blow up the entire process”’ /
Ronen Bergman: ‘Trump’s public statements do not reflect what is included in the agreed document’
Ben Caspit: ‘If the War ends with an Agreement, it will be one of the most glorious and expensive failures ever’ /
Uri Misgav: ‘What the Hell is the Purpose of the War in Lebanon?’ — 15% of Lebanon occupied by Israel; ‘IDF using fishing nets donated by Kibbutzim against drones’; Israel claims 3,300 “terrorists” killed, but total death toll, including civilians, is 3,371; 1 million+ displaced from their homes /
Col. Udi Evental: The War’s Objectives in Hindsight /
Anna Barsky: ‘Netanyahu’s Coalition Bloc is shaking; The Likud is boiling’ /
Ben Caspit: ‘Anarchy on Israel’s streets’ /
Netanyahu Government doubles IDF reservist mobilization /
McCarthyism in Israel: Secret Israeli Unit Spying on Teachers Who Criticize the Government
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli commentators, predominantly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
What’s in the agreed US-Iran MOU; Trump’s toughens agreed MOU’s clauses; ‘Senior Israelis “trying to blow up the entire process”’ (Ronen Bergman):
In Israel, there are those trying to convince Trump that the deal is dangerous … A senior American official in Washington says that Israeli elements are also involved in the whirlwind of papers, drafts and leaks, because senior figures – whose names he refused to disclose – are vehemently opposed to the deal. The official lists these Israelis as part of a group of “interested parties trying to blow up the entire process” … The very fact that the draft defers the nuclear issue to the next stage creates an inherent risk ... From Israel’s perspective, this could be the most problematic outcome … The gap between [Trump’s] public statements and what appears in the draft itself is the crux of the matter. According to three people who have seen the draft, the agreed document does not include most of these details …[Fuller excerpt below].
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