Ronen Bergman: What’s in the agreed draft US-Iran MOU; Trump toughens agreed clauses; ‘Senior Israelis “trying to blow up the entire process”’ /

Ronen Bergman: ‘Trump’s public statements do not reflect what is included in the agreed document’

Ben Caspit: ‘If the War ends with an Agreement, it will be one of the most glorious and expensive failures ever’ /

Uri Misgav: ‘What the Hell is the Purpose of the War in Lebanon?’ — 15% of Lebanon occupied by Israel; ‘IDF using fishing nets donated by Kibbutzim against drones’; Israel claims 3,300 “terrorists” killed, but total death toll, including civilians, is 3,371; 1 million+ displaced from their homes /

Col. Udi Evental: The War’s Objectives in Hindsight /

Anna Barsky: ‘Netanyahu’s Coalition Bloc is shaking; The Likud is boiling’ /

Ben Caspit: ‘Anarchy on Israel’s streets’ /

Netanyahu Government doubles IDF reservist mobilization /

McCarthyism in Israel: Secret Israeli Unit Spying on Teachers Who Criticize the Government

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli commentators, predominantly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

What’s in the agreed US-Iran MOU; Trump’s toughens agreed MOU’s clauses; ‘Senior Israelis “trying to blow up the entire process”’ (Ronen Bergman):