In a single day, decades of perceived Israeli invincibility were overturned, proving that strategy, courage, and determination can upend even the most entrenched military calculations … [Israel] misread Gaza and confused Mahmoud Abbas’s submission for exhaustion, dismissing the Strip’s defiance as mere desperation … Israel was jolted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which shattered every illusion it had about Palestinian resistance … The Resistance targeted Israel’s entire Gaza fortified defenses, executed one of the largest intelligence deceptions in Israeli history, blinded its surveillance apparatus, and coordinated complex fire operations under extreme resource constraints. A state that prided itself with deterrence had its shortcomings laid bare. Yet critics quickly turned on the Resistance, demanding Palestinians bear the cost of their defiance. These voices reflect a mindset forged in defeat, one that accepted occupation as a destiny. Those who believe this war will end in Gaza’s surrender misunderstand history itself. Honoring Gaza’s fighters is not glorification but recognition. It is the clarity that history rarely ever offers any easy choices.

Hizbullah statement: On the second anniversary of the heroic Battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood, [we salute] the steadfast and resisting people of Palestine, who, through their endurance and patience amid suffering and pain, have written the highest lessons of honor and dignity in the face of the most criminal Zionist entity … This sacred battle, from its very first moment, exposed the true face of the criminal Zionist entity, stripped of any human quality, and its arrogant American tyrant that tramples upon all laws, international resolutions, and human values, violating the sovereignty of nations and attacking their peoples, committing massacres and genocide, and waging a war of starvation and displacement against the people of Gaza, revealing openly its expansionist and aggressive designs … Salutations to the free and steadfast people of Palestine, rooted in their land, who faced the Zionist killing machine with bare chests. Salutations to the hungry children of Gaza, the bereaved mothers, and the free hearts that cling to the hope of imminent relief. Salutations to the Palestinian resistance … who for two years have fought the sacred battle in defense of Jerusalem and the Ummah, confronting the most tyrannical forces on earth in an epic struggle (See longer excerpt below).

From the earliest hours of October 7, 2023, it became clear that Gazans were about to confront an Israeli response unlike anything they had witnessed in the previous fifteen years, or in the four devastating wars that preceded it … What changed in this war is the normalization of routine mass slaughter. By the third day of the operation, the Israeli military had shed whatever semblance of constraint or rules of engagement it had once claimed to follow. It began to resemble an organization driven by the logic of revenge… motivated by pure vengeance and an ideology of incendiary hatred [that was] about to be normalized as official state policy … Throughout the two years of the genocide, the Occupation introduced new instruments of killing unlike anything seen in modern warfare. Tanks, jets, and helicopters were no longer the only agents of death. Armed quadcopter drones, remotely operated from field command rooms, were deployed to shoot, drop explosive charges, and even carry out kamikaze attacks by self-detonating among civilians … During the first year of the war, massacres became almost normalized. In that year alone, ten major massacres were recorded … the bread-line massacres at the Nablusi junction, which killed hundreds of starving people at the start of 2024; Al-Shifa hospital massacre in late March 2024, where roughly 300 displaced people were killed; [etc, etc, etc] … Later in the war, when the question “Why did they bomb them?” repeatedly echoed through Gaza after each massacre, particularly when the targets were extended families with no links to resistance or to political factions, people began to speculate about the motives. Widely-circulating analyses suggested that in the early months of the war, the occupation had built a sprawling “target bank” using artificial and human intelligence. That list reportedly included: The assassination of families of every participant in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation; The killing of families of any person who appeared in social media footage celebrating or participating in kidnappings of Israeli settlers … [and] the assassination of any individual who had participated and returned alive, whether they were with their families, crowded camps or even on hospital beds.

Nothing confirms Hamas’s demise more than it being forced to play its last card: the Israeli hostages it is holding to secure the safe exit of its leaders from Gaza, preparing them to join their comrades who enjoy an acceptable standard of living in Qatar and elsewhere … It has become clear that the rules of the game that were in effect before the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ and the ‘Gaza Support War’ no longer apply. It is not normal for Lebanon to pay the price for a war that broke out on its soil for Iranian reasons alone … Will Hezbollah learn a little from the movement’s experience in Gaza and from a war that changed the entire region? … From Gaza to Lebanon, it becomes clear every day that weapons are a curse, not a blessing. They were a curse on Gaza, and they were and remain a curse on Lebanon ... and the primary reason for [Israel’s] continued occupation (See longer piece below).

For the second time, I finished reading the book ‘The War’ by American investigative journalist Bob Woodward; I had read this book before -- this time, I read it with great deliberation. Anyone who reads the book and the conversations it documents between Blinken and a number of Arab leaders will be shocked to discover that the stance of countries like Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia was not one of silence or abandonment of the people of Gaza … Instead, the details presented in the book suggest that the governments of these countries are complicit in the destruction of the Palestinians, just like Israel. [Woodward’s] book “The War“ contains transcripts of hundreds of hours of secret conversations that Woodward conducted with numerous White House officials, revealing the involvement of Arab leaders in supporting [Israel] in the war on Gaza following October 7, 2023. The reader is astonished by the agreement of Arab leaders on the necessity of waging war on Hamas and eliminating it, coupled with their complete indifference to the scale of Palestinian bloodshed … President of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed, was the most extreme among all the Arab leaders [Blinken] met, insisting that the war must not stop until Hamas is eradicated in Gaza. He told Blinken: “Hamas must be eliminated. We have repeatedly warned Israel that Hamas is the Muslim Brotherhood. We can give Israel the space and time to eliminate Hamas, but Israel must also help us by allowing humanitarian aid in so as not to provoke the Arab peoples” (See longer piece below).

Trump’s so-called “revolutionary” peace plan is less about ending the war than about cementing the logic shared by Washington and Israel under Trump and Netanyahu: peace comes only through force. It is a diplomatic façade designed to repackage Israel’s objectives and give the US a stage-managed role as broker. Trump’s meetings in New York with Arab and Islamic leaders were presented as heavy US pressure on Israel. In practice, they produced nothing more than symbolic nods. Trump got the cover he wanted … Trump reassigned the task of forcing Hamas’s compliance to Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt. His message was blunt: Hamas has no choice but submission, and those who back the plan must enforce it … Palestinians are being offered capitulation after immense sacrifice. Even a prisoner exchange carries no fair balance … So what is the real objective? The one fact that must be treated with utmost seriousness is that US–Israeli alignment remains intact; analyses of deep rifts have little footing in reality … The eyes of America and Israel, and their Western and Arab partners, are on Iran and on Iran’s allies in Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon. That is the crux.

War between Israel and Iran no longer hinges on intent but on anticipation. Each side fears the other will strike first, and both are preparing not just to respond, but to preempt. Mutual mistrust, military readiness, and the absence of communication channels mean that a defensive move by one could easily be mistaken for an attack and trigger a confrontation driven by fear rather than design. Since the last escalation, Iran has rebuilt and expanded its missile arsenal in range, type, and quantity. It has resumed enrichment, unveiled new nuclear sites, and retained most of its enriched uranium stockpile, a fact acknowledged even by its adversaries. Tehran is also seeking advanced air-defense systems and fighter jets from Russia and China as lessons from past confrontations … From Israel’s perspective, Iran is not returning to normalcy but building long-term capabilities for a future nuclear weapon or unassailable missile arsenal… Israel faces three fraught options. Military action has failed to eliminate the threat and instead accelerates Iran’s rebuilding while boosting domestic support for armament. Political support for a new nuclear deal is rejected … The third option—passive acceptance of a growing threat—is intolerable to Tel Avi … Israel cannot resolve the standoff militarily, is unwilling to manage it diplomatically, and cannot ignore it. The result is a cycle of “strike and wait”: hit when the threat nears a critical threshold, then wait for it to rise again. Each round increases cost, narrows maneuverability, and raises the odds of a wider conflict. A new escalation may or may not be imminent … The balance appears even, if not leaning toward renewed tension. Internal politics in Tehran and Tel Aviv, cost-benefit calculations, and lessons from previous rounds can alternately restrain or accelerate tension, reflecting the paradox of the Iran-Israel standoff.

For the second time, I finished reading the book ‘The War’ by American investigative journalist Bob Woodward; I had read this book before, but it was a rushed reading; this time, I read it with great deliberation. Anyone who reads the book and the conversations it documents between Blinken and a number of Arab leaders will be shocked to discover that the stance of countries like Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia was not one of silence or abandonment of the people of Gaza, as was previously believed. Instead, the details presented in the book suggest that the governments of these countries are complicit in the destruction of the Palestinians, just like Israel. The veteran journalist, now over eighty years old is known as one of the most respected journalists in American history. His book “The War” contains transcripts of hundreds of hours of secret conversations that Woodward conducted with numerous White House officials, revealing the involvement of Arab leaders in supporting [Israel] in the war on Gaza following October 7, 2023. The reader is astonished by the agreement of Arab leaders on the necessity of waging war on Hamas and eliminating it, coupled with their complete indifference to the scale of Palestinian bloodshed. The beginning ... the first stop, as mentioned in the book, was on October 12, 2023, when Blinken’s plane landed in “Israel,” and he went directly to meet Netanyahu in the war room. Netanyahu said: “We need three things: ammunition, ammunition, and ammunition.” Blinken replied: “We stand with you, we stand with you, we stand with you.” When Blinken asked about the situation of civilians in Gaza, Netanyahu responded without hesitation: “We will push them all out of Gaza into Egypt.” Blinken was surprised and said to Netanyahu, “Let me speak first with the leaders of the Arab world and then get back to you.” Blinken traveled to Jordan. On October 13, 2023, he met with King Abdullah, who said to Blinken bluntly: “We warned Israel about Hamas. Hamas is the Muslim Brotherhood, and Israel must defeat Hamas, but I cannot say that publicly.” Just a few hours after [that] meeting, Blinken traveled to Doha to meet with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The Emir told Blinken, “Hamas leaders in Doha had no prior knowledge of the October 7 attacks,” and added, “It is possible that Sinwar did this alone.” Blinken said to the Emir: “We appreciate the importance of an open channel for negotiating the release of hostages, but when this is over, business as usual cannot continue with Hamas’s political office.” (This was an explicit American request for Qatar to abandon Hamas leaders and expel them from its territory). As the journalist noted in his book, Blinken was impressed by the Qataris, as they laid the groundwork for a hostage deal just six days after the war began and had clear solutions for the situation in Gaza, while fully supporting the expulsion of Hamas after the war! The book states Blinken boarded his plane and on his way to Saudi Arabia, stopped in Bahrain, where he met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. He heard the same thing he had heard in Jordan, as the King of Bahrain also demanded the elimination of Hamas. Blinken [then] traveled with his team to Riyadh … On October 14, Blinken met with Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who said to Blinken: “Israel should not have trusted Hamas. We warned Netanyahu repeatedly. Hamas is the Muslim Brotherhood. The Saudi Foreign Minister continued: “Terrorist groups are not only trying to destroy Israel but also to overthrow other Arab leaders. We are concerned about the repercussions of Israel’s actions in Gaza on our collective security, and what comes after Hamas could be worse. ISIS came after Al-Qaeda and is worse than it.” When Blinken asked about Saudi support for rebuilding Gaza after the war, the FM replied: “We will not pay a single dollar to clean up Netanyahu’s mess.” The book says: After meeting the Saudi Foreign Minister, Blinken flew to Abu Dhabi to meet with the President of the UAE, [MbZ], who was the most extreme among all the Arab leaders he met, insisting that the war must not stop until Hamas is eradicated in Gaza. He told Blinken: “Hamas must be eliminated. We have repeatedly warned Israel that Hamas is the Muslim Brotherhood. We can give Israel the space and time to eliminate Hamas, but Israel must also help us by allowing humanitarian aid in so as not to provoke the Arab peoples.” Blinken’s last stop before returning to Israel was Egypt, where the role of the Egyptian regime … was the most despicable of all. The book states that Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, made two demands of Blinken: First: To preserve the peace agreement with Israel signed in 1979. Second: To persuade Israel not to displace Palestinians to Sinai. Then, Sisi suggested that Blinken meet with Egyptian FM Sameh Shoukry and Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel. Woodward says that in this meeting, Abbas Kamel provided Blinken and his team with information and maps collected by Egyptian intelligence about the Gaza tunnels and asked him to advise Netanyahu, saying: “Hamas is deeply rooted in Gaza, and it is difficult to defeat them. Therefore, Israel should not enter Gaza all at once but in stages and wait for Hamas leaders to come out of their holes, and then cut their heads off.” At that point, Blinken and his team realized the sincerity of the Egyptian regime’s desire to eliminate Hamas, and indeed, he conveyed the information about the Gaza tunnels and Kamel’s message to Netanyahu. Finally, Blinken’s plane landed again in Tel Aviv on October 16, and met with Netanyahu and a few Israeli officials. Blinken told them: “We need you to allow humanitarian aid in.” Netanyahu exploded, completely rejecting the idea, and said: “The Israeli people will not tolerate providing aid to those Nazis.” Blinken tried to change the Israelis’ minds and told them: “Since my last round in the region, I have met with your friends and with people who are not friends, but are not your enemies. The one thing I heard from them repeatedly is that they support what you are doing, but they cannot say it publicly.” Blinken added, citing the words of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed: “As one of your friends told me, ‘Israel needs to give us space in front of our people.’”

It would have been beneficial if Yahya Sinwar had lived to witness how he was able to carry out this major regional coup … a historic coup, launched from Gaza, where Hamas was eliminated after the movement had sworn allegiance to itself, Gaza, and its people. Who would have imagined that the region would change from a small spot called Gaza? ... Nothing confirms Hamas’s demise more than it being forced to play its last card: the Israeli hostages it is holding to secure the safe exit of its leaders from Gaza, preparing them to join their comrades who enjoy an acceptable standard of living in Qatar and elsewhere.

Hezbollah refuses to acknowledge that Israel assassinated Nasrallah and most of the party’s leaders … in light of the adventure of opening the southern front. It refuses to acknowledge that Syria is no longer under Iranian control … Syria has been returned to its people, regardless of opinion of the regime headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa … Lebanon will not return to its people, regardless of their sects and denominations, including the Shiites, unless Hezbollah gives up its weapons, which are at the root of the country’s destruction.

There is one missing word in every speech delivered by Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem --weapons … He should have said that without disarmament, there will be no reconstruction … Rather, it is an invitation to Israel to continue its aggression. Arabs and the West, led by the US, will not accept investing a single dollar in Lebanon while Hezbollah, a brigade within the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, is armed. How can the reconstruction that Qassem wants the Lebanese state to undertake … be achieved if he refuses to disarm and constantly seeks victories over Nawaf Salam’s government? … Naim Qassem clings to his weapons, knowing deep down that Hezbollah’s weapons have brought disaster to Lebanon and are ineffective except internally against the government of Nawaf Salam, a nationalist par excellence.

Two years after the “Al-Aqsa Intifada,” Hamas has found it has no choice but to accept Trump’s plan …the most it can achieve is ensuring the safety of its remaining leaders. Without any willingness on the part of Hezbollah to learn the lesson of Gaza, the Israeli occupation will remain, numerous Lebanese villages will remain destroyed, and Israel will continue assassinating Hezbollah members daily … For the thousandth time, weapons are merely an excuse Israel uses to maintain its occupation! Sooner or later, Gaza will be under a form of Arab and international guardianship. The woes that have befallen the Strip are a direct result of Hamas’s lust for power and its investment in weapons ... Hezbollah lost its war with Israel, a war dragged into by the Islamic Republic of Iran. It has become clear that the rules of the game that were in effect before the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ and the ‘Gaza Support War’ no longer apply. It is not normal for Lebanon to pay the price for a war that broke out on its soil for Iranian reasons alone. Ultimately, the issue is a balance of power that imposed the cessation of hostilities agreement last November, an agreement that benefits Israel, not Lebanon, does not allow for the game of cleverness currently being played by Hezbollah, and behind it, Iran, to justify retaining weapons … Will Hezbollah learn a little from the movement’s experience in Gaza and from a war that changed the entire region? … From Gaza to Lebanon, it becomes clear every day that weapons are a curse, not a blessing. They were a curse on Gaza, and they were and remain a curse on Lebanon ... and the primary reason for [Israel’s] continued occupation. Khairallah Khairallah was formerly An-Nahar’s foreign editor and Al-Hayat’s managing editor.

“How many a small group has overcome a large group by permission of Allah. And Allah is with the patient” … On the second anniversary of the heroic Battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood, the battle of sacrifice, liberation, will, and steadfastness; the battle of confronting oppression and occupation and defending sanctities and dignity, Hezbollah renews its pledge of solidarity with the steadfast and resisting people of Palestine, who, through their endurance and patience amid suffering and pain, have written the highest lessons of honor and dignity in the face of the most criminal Zionist entity, supported by a savage American administration, while a submissive, shackled world watches massacres, killings, and destruction without lifting a finger. This sacred battle, from its very first moment, exposed the true face of the criminal Zionist entity, stripped of any human quality, and its arrogant American tyrant that tramples upon all laws, international resolutions, and human values, violating the sovereignty of nations and attacking their peoples, committing massacres and genocide, and waging a war of starvation and displacement against the people of Gaza, revealing openly its expansionist and aggressive designs. The security, stability, and future of the region depend on unity of stance and word, on cooperation among Arab and Islamic countries and their peoples, and on strengthening ranks in support of the resistance and its path. Words rejecting Israeli aggression must be translated into deeds that deter this enemy, which understands only the language of force and confrontation … We in Hezbollah and our Islamic Resistance, walking in the path of the Master of the Martyrs of the Ummah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his companion[s], remain committed to safeguarding the trust of resistance and the blood of martyrs. On this anniversary, we extend our reverence and highest salute to the righteous martyr leaders and all martyrs who rose on the path to Jerusalem, to the wounded, the prisoners, and to all who stood firm, supported, and sacrificed for the sake of Jerusalem and Palestine. Salutations to the free and steadfast people of Palestine, rooted in their land, who faced the Zionist killing machine with bare chests. Salutations to the hungry children of Gaza, the bereaved mothers, and the free hearts that cling to the hope of imminent relief. Salutations to the Palestinian resistance in all its factions, and to the brave mujahideen who for two years have fought the sacred battle in defense of Jerusalem and the Ummah, confronting the most tyrannical forces on earth in an epic struggle. Salutations to all who have supported and stood with Gaza and its people, to the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the leadership of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei (may his shadow endure), to its people, government, and armed forces; to proud Yemen, its leadership, people, and valiant forces; to Iraq, its resistance, religious authority, people, and government. We also salute the free peoples of the world who have raised the voice of Palestine high and conveyed to the world the cries and anguish of the children and women of Gaza. This great historic occasion will remain eternal in memory, the story of a people who rose against an occupier that usurped their land, who fought, sacrificed, and stood firm, and with Allah’s permission will triumph. They are indeed worthy of victory. Palestine will return in its entirety to its rightful people, despite all conspirators, normalizers, and cowards. This is a divine promise, and Allah never breaks His promise.

