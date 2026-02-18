Why Witkoff’s Russian Negotiations Are Failing
Judge Napolitano interviews Alastair Crooke, 16 Feb 2026
Part One:
Part Two:
APOLOGIES — This interview is in 2 parts due to internet problems.
Mr. Crooke...Part II was a tour de force on your part. You seem to have a remarkably good read on Mr. Trump. Regarding the Chinese Beidou system, there appears (?) to be another aspect of this which could be (?) quite significant. The Chinese claim to have the ability to detect attacking aircraft with PASSIVE radar through the Beidou constellation network. In the old days, American Air Doctrine was to first to first suppress enemy air defenses by attacking ground based air defense radars. HOWEVER, if Beidou allows PASSIVE detection of attacking aircraft via satellite, no ground base air defense radars need to be 'turned on' and the hunters become the hunted.
Don't know if this will work in a combat environment, but Chinese researchers are working on it.
It's all so very interesting. And a belated Happy Birthday to your daughter.