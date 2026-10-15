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THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
No posts
Wonderful program. Thanks Alastair and wife for your generous commitment of time, energy, and personal sacrifice to keep us up to date with REALITY!
What a terrifying situation we have with the likes of Trump Netenyahu et al. It does seem to be true that as Alistair Crook says anything goes these days - any form of aggression - it’s like going back to the Holy Crusades, religious nationalism I suppose you could call it is such a powerful unpredictable force, you clothe wars for resources under religious cloaks and anything goes.