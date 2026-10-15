Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
Oct 15

Wonderful program. Thanks Alastair and wife for your generous commitment of time, energy, and personal sacrifice to keep us up to date with REALITY!

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@Woo4's avatar
@Woo4
Oct 15

What a terrifying situation we have with the likes of Trump Netenyahu et al. It does seem to be true that as Alistair Crook says anything goes these days - any form of aggression - it’s like going back to the Holy Crusades, religious nationalism I suppose you could call it is such a powerful unpredictable force, you clothe wars for resources under religious cloaks and anything goes.

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