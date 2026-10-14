Ben Caspit: Netanyahu may strike Yemen before Israel’s 27 Oct elections in bid to win over Saudi Arabia /

Danny Citrinowicz: Another war with Iran — To what end? /

'With Netanyahu’s bloc running neck and neck with the opposition, time appears to be working in Netanyahu’s favour' /

‘Deal or War? Israel fears fallout from Trump’s next move on Iran’ /

Ben Caspit: ‘Does Netanyahu believe his own hype? Is he aware he is setting the Zionist enterprise ablaze?’ /

Orly Azulay: ‘Netanyahu has lost Trump and Israel has lost America’ /

Major General (ret.) Yitzhak Brik, Former IDF Ombudsman: “I’m not sure the State of Israel will be here in a few years’ time” /

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Netanyahu may strike Yemen before Israel’s 27 Oct elections in bid to win over Saudi Arabia (Ben Caspit, Al-Monitor):