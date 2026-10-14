Ben Caspit: Netanyahu may strike Yemen before Israel’s 27 Oct elections in bid to win over Saudi Arabia /
Danny Citrinowicz: Another war with Iran — To what end? /
'With Netanyahu’s bloc running neck and neck with the opposition, time appears to be working in Netanyahu’s favour' /
‘Deal or War? Israel fears fallout from Trump’s next move on Iran’ /
Ben Caspit: ‘Does Netanyahu believe his own hype? Is he aware he is setting the Zionist enterprise ablaze?’ /
Orly Azulay: ‘Netanyahu has lost Trump and Israel has lost America’ /
Major General (ret.) Yitzhak Brik, Former IDF Ombudsman: “I’m not sure the State of Israel will be here in a few years’ time” /
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
Netanyahu may strike Yemen before Israel’s 27 Oct elections in bid to win over Saudi Arabia (Ben Caspit, Al-Monitor):
A renewed military confrontation with Iran or the Houthis before Israel’s Oct. 27 elections cannot be ruled out, an Israeli security source [said]. Such a move could improve Netanyahu’s reelection prospects, the source said … Netanyahu may now be leaning toward a strike in Yemen rather than [Iran]. “Although his camp’s position in the polls has improved, Netanyahu continues to fear being ousted from office. Therefore, postponing the elections because of some kind of military flare-up … may even encourage him,” a senior Israeli political source [said]. “Even if it does not lead to a postponement of the elections but merely pushes security issues to the top of the agenda, it will help Netanyahu remind the Israeli public of what he portrays as the glory days of the war against Iran and Hezbollah. That would benefit him electorally — that is what he believes” …
If Netanyahu intends to launch a military strike against Iran or [Yemen], he will have to decide soon … Trump’s [statement saying] the US would not attack Iran before November’s midterm elections … combined with Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, could help explain why Netanyahu may now be focusing more on a potential strike against Yemen … “[Netanyahu] believes that if Israel becomes Saudi Arabia’s de facto backbone in the face of the Houthi threat, it will soften [MbS] and put normalization back on the agenda,” an Israeli source [said] … But how realistic are Netanyahu’s hopes? … Haaretz reported that Riyadh had rejected Israel’s push to join the military campaign [and] … Ynet reported that [MbS] is receiving intelligence support through US mediation … The senior Israeli source [cautioned] “[the Saudis] are less interested in the matter, despite the sensitive situation on the front against the Houthis.”