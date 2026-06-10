Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

1 Comment

User's avatar
Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
just now

"The REMARKABLE Alastair Crooke" Amen, Brother Davis, Amen.

The Israelis appear to be schizophrenic...on the one hand they criticize Netanyahu for allowing American pressure to limit their operations in Lebanon, yet on the other hand, they complain that Israel isn't succeeding in any of its goals in Lebanon (and elsewhere).

Since the American Chief Executive is totally captured by foreign interests, he will NEVER call of this war with Iran unless Congress forces his hand, but they are captured too.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Conflicts Forum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture