With No Deal Possible, Back To The Battlefield
Col. Daniel Davis interview with Alastair Crooke, 10 June 2026
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"The REMARKABLE Alastair Crooke" Amen, Brother Davis, Amen.
The Israelis appear to be schizophrenic...on the one hand they criticize Netanyahu for allowing American pressure to limit their operations in Lebanon, yet on the other hand, they complain that Israel isn't succeeding in any of its goals in Lebanon (and elsewhere).
Since the American Chief Executive is totally captured by foreign interests, he will NEVER call of this war with Iran unless Congress forces his hand, but they are captured too.