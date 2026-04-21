Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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David 1260's avatar
David 1260
14h

This morning, seeing as how Israel won't let Trump end the war, got me thinking that Israel needs to be destroyed, just like Nazi Germany needed to be destroyed. It is a rabid dog that will not live in peace with its neighbors. The excerpts here on moral injury suggest there is some decency left to rebuild a society. It's incredibly valuable to see that humanity still exists there.

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Elial1's avatar
Elial1
15h

I see, the IDF is turning itself into a victim of circumstances. Different song, same refrain.

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