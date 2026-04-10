Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Joycelyn Campbell's avatar
Joycelyn Campbell
2h

This is excellent. Just recommended Conflicts Forum to my subscribers. Thank you.

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Just the facts, Ma’am's avatar
Just the facts, Ma’am
2h

Alistair, your book "Resistance, the Essence of the Islamist Revolution." is the best I've found to understand, as a Westerner, the Iranian mentality and culture. Thank you for your beautifully written book.

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