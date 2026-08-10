Iran's NSC Statement Challenges US Military Dominance
Judge Napolitano interviews Alastair Crooke, 10 August 2026
THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
I love your podcasts, but I wish you could provide a transcript. I can only very rarely take the time to listen all the way through. I can read an hour long interview in under five minutes.
Thank you.
Thank-you! Love and blessings from Atlantic Canada. ♥