Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

2 Comments

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No's avatar
No
6h

I love your podcasts, but I wish you could provide a transcript. I can only very rarely take the time to listen all the way through. I can read an hour long interview in under five minutes.

Thank you.

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
5h

Thank-you! Love and blessings from Atlantic Canada. ♥

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